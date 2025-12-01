Schouw & Co. Share Buy-Back Programme, Week 48 2025
|Trading day
| No. of
shares
| Average
price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 21 November 2025
|189,200
|597.48
|113,042,595
|Monday, 24 November 2025
|1,400
|585.90
|820,260
|Tuesday, 25 November 2025
|1,400
|592.72
|829,808
|Wednesday, 26 November 2025
|1,400
|600.63
|840,882
|Thursday, 27 November 2025
|1,400
|605.70
|847,980
|Friday, 28 November 2025
|1,400
|607.30
|850,220
|In the period 24 November 2025 - 28 November 2025
|7,000
|598.45
|4,189,150
|Accumulated until 28 November 2025
|196,200
|597.51
|117,231,745
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,238,193 treasury shares corresponding to 8.95% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
