Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Schouw & Co. Share Buy-Back Programme, Week 48 2025


2025-12-01 10:36:36
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of
shares		 Average
price		 Amount
Accumulated until 21 November 2025 189,200 597.48 113,042,595
Monday, 24 November 2025 1,400 585.90 820,260
Tuesday, 25 November 2025 1,400 592.72 829,808
Wednesday, 26 November 2025 1,400 600.63 840,882
Thursday, 27 November 2025 1,400 605.70 847,980
Friday, 28 November 2025 1,400 607.30 850,220
In the period 24 November 2025 - 28 November 2025 7,000 598.45 4,189,150
Accumulated until 28 November 2025 196,200 597.51 117,231,745
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,238,193 treasury shares corresponding to 8.95% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments

  • 2025-12-01 FBM25-56 SBB-w48 ENG
  • SBB2025 Week 48

MENAFN01122025004107003653ID1110420167



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search