Tumor Transcriptomics Research Report 2025: An $8.71 Billion Market By 2030, Driven By Rising Global Cancer Prevalence And Advancements In Genomic Sequencing Technologies
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|183
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$6.02 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$8.71 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Scope of the Market
1.2.1. Markets Covered
1.2.2. Years Considered for Study
1.2.3. Key Market Segmentations
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Baseline Methodology
2.3. Key Industry Partners
2.4. Major Association and Secondary Sources
2.5. Forecasting Methodology
2.6. Data Triangulation & Validation
2.7. Assumptions and Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Overview of the Market
3.2. Overview of Key Market Segmentations
3.3. Overview of Key Market Players
3.4. Overview of Key Regions/Countries
3.5. Overview of Market Drivers, Challenges, Trends
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Tumor Type (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Melanoma, Others)
5.2.2. By Technology (Microarray, Real-Time Quantitative, Polymerase Chain Reaction (Q-PCR), Others)
5.2.3. By Product (Consumables, Instrument, Software & Services)
5.2.4. By Application (Diagnostics and Disease Profiling, Drug Discovery, Others)
5.2.5. By End User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Research & Academic Institutions, Others)
5.2.6. By Region
5.2.7. By Company (2024)
5.3. Market Map
6. North America Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Tumor Type
6.2.2. By Technology
6.2.3. By Product
6.2.4. By Application
6.2.5. By End User
6.2.6. By Country
6.3. North America: Country Analysis
6.3.1. United States Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook
6.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.3.1.1.1. By Value
6.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.3.1.2.1. By Tumor Type
6.3.1.2.2. By Technology
6.3.1.2.3. By Product
6.3.1.2.4. By Application
6.3.1.2.5. By End User
6.3.2. Canada Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook
6.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.3.2.1.1. By Value
6.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.3.2.2.1. By Tumor Type
6.3.2.2.2. By Technology
6.3.2.2.3. By Product
6.3.2.2.4. By Application
6.3.2.2.5. By End User
6.3.3. Mexico Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook
6.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.3.3.1.1. By Value
6.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.3.3.2.1. By Tumor Type
6.3.3.2.2. By Technology
6.3.3.2.3. By Product
6.3.3.2.4. By Application
6.3.3.2.5. By End User
7. Europe Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Tumor Type
7.2.2. By Technology
7.2.3. By Product
7.2.4. By Application
7.2.5. By End User
7.2.6. By Country
7.3. Europe: Country Analysis
7.3.1. Germany Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook
7.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.3.1.1.1. By Value
7.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3.1.2.1. By Tumor Type
7.3.1.2.2. By Technology
7.3.1.2.3. By Product
7.3.1.2.4. By Application
7.3.1.2.5. By End User
7.3.2. France Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook
7.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.3.2.1.1. By Value
7.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3.2.2.1. By Tumor Type
7.3.2.2.2. By Technology
7.3.2.2.3. By Product
7.3.2.2.4. By Application
7.3.2.2.5. By End User
7.3.3. United Kingdom Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook
7.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.3.3.1.1. By Value
7.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3.3.2.1. By Tumor Type
7.3.3.2.2. By Technology
7.3.3.2.3. By Product
7.3.3.2.4. By Application
7.3.3.2.5. By End User
7.3.4. Italy Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook
7.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.3.4.1.1. By Value
7.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3.4.2.1. By Tumor Type
7.3.4.2.2. By Technology
7.3.4.2.3. By Product
7.3.4.2.4. By Application
7.3.4.2.5. By End User
7.3.5. Spain Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook
7.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.3.5.1.1. By Value
7.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3.5.2.1. By Tumor Type
7.3.5.2.2. By Technology
7.3.5.2.3. By Product
7.3.5.2.4. By Application
7.3.5.2.5. By End User
8. Asia-Pacific Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Tumor Type
8.2.2. By Technology
8.2.3. By Product
8.2.4. By Application
8.2.5. By End User
8.2.6. By Country
8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
8.3.1. China Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook
8.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.3.1.1.1. By Value
8.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3.1.2.1. By Tumor Type
8.3.1.2.2. By Technology
8.3.1.2.3. By Product
8.3.1.2.4. By Application
8.3.1.2.5. By End User
8.3.2. India Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook
8.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.3.2.1.1. By Value
8.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3.2.2.1. By Tumor Type
8.3.2.2.2. By Technology
8.3.2.2.3. By Product
8.3.2.2.4. By Application
8.3.2.2.5. By End User
8.3.3. Japan Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook
8.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.3.3.1.1. By Value
8.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3.3.2.1. By Tumor Type
8.3.3.2.2. By Technology
8.3.3.2.3. By Product
8.3.3.2.4. By Application
8.3.3.2.5. By End User
8.3.4. South Korea Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook
8.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.3.4.1.1. By Value
8.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3.4.2.1. By Tumor Type
8.3.4.2.2. By Technology
8.3.4.2.3. By Product
8.3.4.2.4. By Application
8.3.4.2.5. By End User
8.3.5. Australia Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook
8.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.3.5.1.1. By Value
8.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3.5.2.1. By Tumor Type
8.3.5.2.2. By Technology
8.3.5.2.3. By Product
8.3.5.2.4. By Application
8.3.5.2.5. By End User
9. Middle East & Africa Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Tumor Type
9.2.2. By Technology
9.2.3. By Product
9.2.4. By Application
9.2.5. By End User
9.2.6. By Country
9.3. Middle East & Africa: Country Analysis
9.3.1. Saudi Arabia Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook
9.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.3.1.1.1. By Value
9.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3.1.2.1. By Tumor Type
9.3.1.2.2. By Technology
9.3.1.2.3. By Product
9.3.1.2.4. By Application
9.3.1.2.5. By End User
9.3.2. UAE Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook
9.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.3.2.1.1. By Value
9.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3.2.2.1. By Tumor Type
9.3.2.2.2. By Technology
9.3.2.2.3. By Product
9.3.2.2.4. By Application
9.3.2.2.5. By End User
9.3.3. South Africa Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook
9.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.3.3.1.1. By Value
9.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3.3.2.1. By Tumor Type
9.3.3.2.2. By Technology
9.3.3.2.3. By Product
9.3.3.2.4. By Application
9.3.3.2.5. By End User
10. South America Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Tumor Type
10.2.2. By Technology
10.2.3. By Product
10.2.4. By Application
10.2.5. By End User
10.2.6. By Country
10.3. South America: Country Analysis
10.3.1. Brazil Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook
10.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.3.1.1.1. By Value
10.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3.1.2.1. By Tumor Type
10.3.1.2.2. By Technology
10.3.1.2.3. By Product
10.3.1.2.4. By Application
10.3.1.2.5. By End User
10.3.2. Colombia Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook
10.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.3.2.1.1. By Value
10.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3.2.2.1. By Tumor Type
10.3.2.2.2. By Technology
10.3.2.2.3. By Product
10.3.2.2.4. By Application
10.3.2.2.5. By End User
10.3.3. Argentina Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook
10.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.3.3.1.1. By Value
10.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3.3.2.1. By Tumor Type
10.3.3.2.2. By Technology
10.3.3.2.3. By Product
10.3.3.2.4. By Application
10.3.3.2.5. By End User
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
12.1. Merger & Acquisition (If Any)
12.2. Product Launches (If Any)
12.3. Recent Developments
13. Global Tumor Transcriptomics Market: SWOT Analysis
14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
14.1. Competition in the Industry
14.2. Potential of New Entrants
14.3. Power of Suppliers
14.4. Power of Customers
14.5. Threat of Substitute Products
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.
15.1.1. Business Overview
15.1.2. Products & Services
15.1.3. Recent Developments
15.1.4. Key Personnel
15.1.5. SWOT Analysis
15.2. Caris Life Sciences.
15.3. Illumina, Inc.
15.4. NanoString Technologies, Inc.
15.5. 10x Genomics, Inc.
15.6. Agilent Technologies, Inc.
15.7. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
15.8. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
15.9. Standard BioTools Inc.
15.10. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
16. Strategic Recommendations
17. About the Publisher & Disclaimer
Companies Featured
The companies profiled in this Tumor Transcriptomics market report include:
- Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc. Caris Life Sciences. Illumina, Inc. NanoString Technologies, Inc. 10x Genomics, Inc. Agilent Technologies, Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Standard BioTools Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
