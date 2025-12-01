Tumor Transcriptomics Research Report 2025: An $8.71 Billion Market By 2030, Driven By Rising Global Cancer Prevalence And Advancements In Genomic Sequencing Technologies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities in tumor transcriptomics lie in addressing the growing demand for advanced diagnostic tools due to rising cancer cases. Continuous innovations in genomic sequencing and spatial transcriptomics are crucial, while overcoming the shortage of specialized professionals remains a challenge. Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tumor Transcriptomics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Tumor Transcriptomics Market, valued at USD 6.02 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 6.34% to reach USD 8.71 Billion by 2030. Tumor transcriptomics involves the comprehensive analysis of ribonucleic acid transcripts within cancer cells, providing essential insights into gene expression patterns, disease classification, and progression. This market's expansion is primarily supported by the increasing global prevalence of various cancer types and continuous advancements in genomic sequencing technologies.



The escalating global incidence of cancer serves as a primary catalyst for the expansion of the tumor transcriptomics market. As cancer rates continue to rise across diverse populations, there is a sustained demand for sophisticated diagnostic and prognostic tools capable of unraveling complex molecular signatures of various tumor types. Tumor transcriptomics offers unparalleled insights into gene expression patterns and disease progression, crucial for effective clinical management and treatment stratification. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, in February 2024, "Global cancer burden growing, amidst mounting need for services" article, in 2022 there were an estimated 20 million new cancer cases worldwide, highlighting the extensive patient population requiring advanced molecular profiling. This pervasive disease burden necessitates continuous innovation in transcriptomic analysis to provide actionable information for clinicians.

Key Market Challenges

The scarcity of professionals possessing specialized expertise in both molecular biology and the bioinformatics required for complex analysis represents a significant impediment to the Global Tumor Transcriptomics Market's expansion. These specialists are critical for interpreting the vast and intricate transcriptomic datasets, which are fundamental for precise disease classification, understanding progression, and guiding therapeutic strategies. Without sufficient qualified personnel, the advanced genomic sequencing technologies, despite continuous advancements, cannot be fully leveraged.

Key Market Trends

The emergence of spatial tumor transcriptomics for tissue analysis is significantly influencing the market by enabling researchers to precisely map gene expression within the architectural context of a tumor, providing insights into cellular interactions and disease microenvironments that bulk sequencing cannot. This technology is becoming crucial for understanding tumor heterogeneity and identifying novel biomarkers for targeted therapies. For example, Vizgen, a company at the forefront of this technology, announced the first global shipments of its MERSCOPE Ultra Platform in September 2024, delivering enhanced capabilities to leading research institutions worldwide to accelerate discoveries in spatial genomics. This advancement, which triples the imaging area of its predecessor to 3.0 cm on a single slide and offers faster imaging speeds, underscores the growing demand for high-resolution spatial multiomic analysis systems to propel foundational and clinical research.

Key Market Players Profiled:

Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.

Caris Life Sciences.

Illumina, Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc.

10x Genomics, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Standard BioTools Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Tumor Transcriptomics Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Tumor Type:

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Melanoma Others By Technology:

Microarray

Real-Time Quantitative

Polymerase Chain Reaction (Q-PCR) Others By Product:

Consumables

Instrument Software & Services By Application:

Diagnostics and Disease Profiling

Drug Discovery Others By End User:

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Research & Academic Institutions Others By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Tumor Transcriptomics Market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, the publisher offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report.

Company Information Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.71 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Scope of the Market

1.2.1. Markets Covered

1.2.2. Years Considered for Study

1.2.3. Key Market Segmentations

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Baseline Methodology

2.3. Key Industry Partners

2.4. Major Association and Secondary Sources

2.5. Forecasting Methodology

2.6. Data Triangulation & Validation

2.7. Assumptions and Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Overview of the Market

3.2. Overview of Key Market Segmentations

3.3. Overview of Key Market Players

3.4. Overview of Key Regions/Countries

3.5. Overview of Market Drivers, Challenges, Trends

4. Voice of Customer

5. Global Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Tumor Type (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Melanoma, Others)

5.2.2. By Technology (Microarray, Real-Time Quantitative, Polymerase Chain Reaction (Q-PCR), Others)

5.2.3. By Product (Consumables, Instrument, Software & Services)

5.2.4. By Application (Diagnostics and Disease Profiling, Drug Discovery, Others)

5.2.5. By End User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Research & Academic Institutions, Others)

5.2.6. By Region

5.2.7. By Company (2024)

5.3. Market Map

6. North America Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Tumor Type

6.2.2. By Technology

6.2.3. By Product

6.2.4. By Application

6.2.5. By End User

6.2.6. By Country

6.3. North America: Country Analysis

6.3.1. United States Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook

6.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.1.1.1. By Value

6.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.1.2.1. By Tumor Type

6.3.1.2.2. By Technology

6.3.1.2.3. By Product

6.3.1.2.4. By Application

6.3.1.2.5. By End User

6.3.2. Canada Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook

6.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.2.1.1. By Value

6.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.2.2.1. By Tumor Type

6.3.2.2.2. By Technology

6.3.2.2.3. By Product

6.3.2.2.4. By Application

6.3.2.2.5. By End User

6.3.3. Mexico Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook

6.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.3.1.1. By Value

6.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.3.2.1. By Tumor Type

6.3.3.2.2. By Technology

6.3.3.2.3. By Product

6.3.3.2.4. By Application

6.3.3.2.5. By End User

7. Europe Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Tumor Type

7.2.2. By Technology

7.2.3. By Product

7.2.4. By Application

7.2.5. By End User

7.2.6. By Country

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis

7.3.1. Germany Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook

7.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.1.1.1. By Value

7.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.1.2.1. By Tumor Type

7.3.1.2.2. By Technology

7.3.1.2.3. By Product

7.3.1.2.4. By Application

7.3.1.2.5. By End User

7.3.2. France Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook

7.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.2.1.1. By Value

7.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.2.2.1. By Tumor Type

7.3.2.2.2. By Technology

7.3.2.2.3. By Product

7.3.2.2.4. By Application

7.3.2.2.5. By End User

7.3.3. United Kingdom Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook

7.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.3.1.1. By Value

7.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.3.2.1. By Tumor Type

7.3.3.2.2. By Technology

7.3.3.2.3. By Product

7.3.3.2.4. By Application

7.3.3.2.5. By End User

7.3.4. Italy Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook

7.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.4.1.1. By Value

7.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.4.2.1. By Tumor Type

7.3.4.2.2. By Technology

7.3.4.2.3. By Product

7.3.4.2.4. By Application

7.3.4.2.5. By End User

7.3.5. Spain Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook

7.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.5.1.1. By Value

7.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.5.2.1. By Tumor Type

7.3.5.2.2. By Technology

7.3.5.2.3. By Product

7.3.5.2.4. By Application

7.3.5.2.5. By End User

8. Asia-Pacific Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Tumor Type

8.2.2. By Technology

8.2.3. By Product

8.2.4. By Application

8.2.5. By End User

8.2.6. By Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

8.3.1. China Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook

8.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.1.1.1. By Value

8.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.1.2.1. By Tumor Type

8.3.1.2.2. By Technology

8.3.1.2.3. By Product

8.3.1.2.4. By Application

8.3.1.2.5. By End User

8.3.2. India Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook

8.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.2.1.1. By Value

8.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.2.2.1. By Tumor Type

8.3.2.2.2. By Technology

8.3.2.2.3. By Product

8.3.2.2.4. By Application

8.3.2.2.5. By End User

8.3.3. Japan Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook

8.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.3.1.1. By Value

8.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.3.2.1. By Tumor Type

8.3.3.2.2. By Technology

8.3.3.2.3. By Product

8.3.3.2.4. By Application

8.3.3.2.5. By End User

8.3.4. South Korea Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook

8.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.4.1.1. By Value

8.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.4.2.1. By Tumor Type

8.3.4.2.2. By Technology

8.3.4.2.3. By Product

8.3.4.2.4. By Application

8.3.4.2.5. By End User

8.3.5. Australia Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook

8.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.5.1.1. By Value

8.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.5.2.1. By Tumor Type

8.3.5.2.2. By Technology

8.3.5.2.3. By Product

8.3.5.2.4. By Application

8.3.5.2.5. By End User

9. Middle East & Africa Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Tumor Type

9.2.2. By Technology

9.2.3. By Product

9.2.4. By Application

9.2.5. By End User

9.2.6. By Country

9.3. Middle East & Africa: Country Analysis

9.3.1. Saudi Arabia Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook

9.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.1.1.1. By Value

9.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.1.2.1. By Tumor Type

9.3.1.2.2. By Technology

9.3.1.2.3. By Product

9.3.1.2.4. By Application

9.3.1.2.5. By End User

9.3.2. UAE Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook

9.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.2.1.1. By Value

9.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.2.2.1. By Tumor Type

9.3.2.2.2. By Technology

9.3.2.2.3. By Product

9.3.2.2.4. By Application

9.3.2.2.5. By End User

9.3.3. South Africa Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook

9.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.3.1.1. By Value

9.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.3.2.1. By Tumor Type

9.3.3.2.2. By Technology

9.3.3.2.3. By Product

9.3.3.2.4. By Application

9.3.3.2.5. By End User

10. South America Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Tumor Type

10.2.2. By Technology

10.2.3. By Product

10.2.4. By Application

10.2.5. By End User

10.2.6. By Country

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

10.3.1. Brazil Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook

10.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.1.1.1. By Value

10.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.1.2.1. By Tumor Type

10.3.1.2.2. By Technology

10.3.1.2.3. By Product

10.3.1.2.4. By Application

10.3.1.2.5. By End User

10.3.2. Colombia Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook

10.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.2.1.1. By Value

10.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.2.2.1. By Tumor Type

10.3.2.2.2. By Technology

10.3.2.2.3. By Product

10.3.2.2.4. By Application

10.3.2.2.5. By End User

10.3.3. Argentina Tumor Transcriptomics Market Outlook

10.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.3.1.1. By Value

10.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.3.2.1. By Tumor Type

10.3.3.2.2. By Technology

10.3.3.2.3. By Product

10.3.3.2.4. By Application

10.3.3.2.5. By End User

11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges

12. Market Trends & Developments

12.1. Merger & Acquisition (If Any)

12.2. Product Launches (If Any)

12.3. Recent Developments

13. Global Tumor Transcriptomics Market: SWOT Analysis

14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

14.1. Competition in the Industry

14.2. Potential of New Entrants

14.3. Power of Suppliers

14.4. Power of Customers

14.5. Threat of Substitute Products

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.

15.1.1. Business Overview

15.1.2. Products & Services

15.1.3. Recent Developments

15.1.4. Key Personnel

15.1.5. SWOT Analysis

15.2. Caris Life Sciences.

15.3. Illumina, Inc.

15.4. NanoString Technologies, Inc.

15.5. 10x Genomics, Inc.

15.6. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

15.7. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

15.8. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

15.9. Standard BioTools Inc.

15.10. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

16. Strategic Recommendations

17. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

Companies Featured

The companies profiled in this Tumor Transcriptomics market report include:



Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.

Caris Life Sciences.

Illumina, Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc.

10x Genomics, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Standard BioTools Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.



For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Tumor Transcriptomics Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900