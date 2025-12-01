Adia Med Partners With America's #1 Health Talk Show Host, Dr. Asa Andrew, To Bring Breakthrough Stem Cell Therapies To The Spotlight

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), one of the nation's leaders in Stem Cell Technology is excited to announce a partnership with 3X Physician and Multi-Platform Media talk show personality Dr. Asa Andrew (known to his fans as Doctor Asa).







Dr. Asa

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Doctor Asa, host of the #1 ranked health talk show, The Dr. Asa Show, and its parent media company, The Dr. Asa Network, is now an official media partner, outlet, and voice for Adia Med. Having produced health focused docu-series for major networks including Discovery Channel and Lifetime, The Dr. Asa Network will create exclusive content for all digital, social media, reality docu-series, radio, television, and podcasts for Adia Med to tell their story.

Doctor Asa says, "Adia Med is a true pioneer and leading the way in Stem Cell Therapy driving potential clinical outcomes to help people live better. The regenerative science behind stem cell therapy in this new field of longevity medicine fits my model of hope in healthcare."

Dr. Asa goes on to say, "Adia Med is bringing cutting edge technology to help people improve their lives. This is only the beginning of where Adia Med is going. I'm excited to partner with a company that is making a true impact in this new area of healthcare."

Doctor Asa will be speaking and educating as a leading health and wellness voice for Adia Med for optimal health, performance, and longevity. Dr. Asa continues, "Adia Med is a rising giant in the area of Stem Cell therapy with some of the greatest researchers and physicians leading the way."

"Adia Med has a passion to educate the public for better health and longevity choices which may create better outcomes. Many people are losing quality of life and facing serious health challenges today in America. Adia Med is on a mission to create a better way. I personally am a big fan of Stem Cell Therapy and I am here to help be a voice, a storyteller, and catalyst to inspire and influence others to reach their potential and becoming the best version of themselves."

"I'm thrilled to welcome America's #1 health talk show host and 3X physician, Dr. Asa Andrew, as our official media partner at Adia Med. Dr. Asa and The Dr. Asa Network will now be the voice telling our story across radio, TV, podcasts, docu-series, and digital platforms - reaching millions who are ready for real hope through regenerative stem cell therapy and longevity medicine. This partnership accelerates everything: awareness, education, and access to life-changing treatments. Dr. Asa shares our passion and vision for the future of healthcare. To our patients, providers, and shareholders - with Dr. Asa on board, Adia Med is about to reach a whole new level. Welcome to the family, Dr. Asa. The best is yet to come!"- Larry Powalisz, CEO & Founder, Adia Med