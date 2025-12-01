PM, MAG Holding Chief Review Investment Plans

Amman, Dec. 1 (Petra) – Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Monday welcomed MAG Holding founder and chairman Moafaq Qaddah and Marsa Zayed Project Executive Director, Mohammed Nimer.They reviewed the group's investments in Aqaba and other opportunities across the Kingdom.MAG Holding comprises more than 50 companies operating in over 80 countries in construction, light industries, logistics services, and trade sectors.

