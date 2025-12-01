Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

PM, MAG Holding Chief Review Investment Plans


2025-12-01 10:05:18
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Dec. 1 (Petra) – Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Monday welcomed MAG Holding founder and chairman Moafaq Qaddah and Marsa Zayed Project Executive Director, Mohammed Nimer.
They reviewed the group's investments in Aqaba and other opportunities across the Kingdom.
MAG Holding comprises more than 50 companies operating in over 80 countries in construction, light industries, logistics services, and trade sectors.

MENAFN01122025000117011021ID1110420018



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search