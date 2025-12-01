Art Basel Miami 2025: Art Against Human Trafficking A Landmark Evening Where Fine Art, Power, And Purpose Converge.

MENAFN - GetNews)



Art Basel Miami 2025. Paul Hutchinson & Alex RighettoWhen Art Speaks, Action Follows, United for Human Impact. An unprecedented gathering of legacy and innovation, brought together to confront one of the world's most pressing human rights issues through the transformative power of art.



Video Link:

MIAMI, FL - Dec 1, 2025 - During the most influential art week on the planet, one event is poised to stop the Art Basel conversation in its tracks.







Art Against Human Trafficking, hosted at the historic Miami Woman's Club, brings together the global art elite, civic leaders, and human-rights champions for an evening where masterworks, mission, and Miami's cultural soul collide.

This is not a gala. This is a call to consciousness wrapped in an unforgettable art experience.

A night where blue-chip art and real-world urgency share the same stage.

Picasso, Warhol, Banksy, Van Dyck, Rubens, Degas, and other masters appear alongside contemporary artist Alex Righetto and the Living Heritage Project: Coral Rock Village - creating a rare dialogue between legacy, modernity, and purpose.







The evening also features the exclusive unveiling of The Radiance Collection by Italian artist Alex Righetto, a series illuminating beauty, resilience, and human dignity.

For serious collectors, philanthropists, and cultural investors, this may be the single most important room to be in during Art Basel.

WHY THIS NIGHT MATTERS:

Human trafficking remains one of the darkest realities in society - and Miami-Dade is often described locally as“#1 in the state” in terms of trafficking burden.

We are honored to invite public officials who have consistently taken action:



State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle - led major prosecutions and public-awareness efforts against trafficking.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava - advanced countywide policies that strengthen prevention and survivor support. Alina Hudak, Chair of the FIFA Welcome Committee - promotes vigilance and anti-trafficking awareness around major global events.



Their presence sends a clear message: Miami is standing up - together.

A KEYNOTE THAT WILL SHAKE THE ROOM:

The keynote speaker is Paul Hutchinson, primary investor and Executive Producer of the global phenomenon Sound of Freedom.

His real mission goes far beyond film.

Hutchinson is known for stepping directly into some of the darkest environments on earth to rescue children from trafficking networks. His philanthropic leadership has supported rescue operations, rehabilitation programs, and survivor services worldwide.

This is a rare opportunity to hear him in an intimate Art Basel setting - surrounded by art carrying the same message of liberation.

THE ART: A CURATED JOURNEY OF HUMANITY & HOPE:

The evening's curatorial focus merges blue-chip masters with modern visionaries: over $50M in art curated by Art Dealer Stacy Francis.



Modern artist works by: Picasso, Warhol, Banksy

Classic Artist works by: Degas, Rubens, Van Dyck.

Contemporary Italian artist Alex Righetto, whose paintings evoke hope, femininity, and human dignity Historic Architecture + Art Coral Rock Village, presented as a featured work of art a living heritage project and cultural residency born from Miami's history



This is a rare opportunity for collectors to acquire art and architecture that resonates aesthetically and with profound human meaning.

A MUSICAL EXPERIENCE TO MATCH THE MOMENT:

The evening will also feature a live performance by Grammy-winning pianist Tony Peres, whose mastery brings emotional depth and resonance to the night's theme of hope and human dignity.

In addition, Stacy Francis - the event's host who is an award-winning vocalist and respected art dealer will deliver a powerful vocal performance created exclusively for this night. Together, their music elevates the experience into a fully immersive artistic journey .

HONORING THOSE WHO ACT:

We will present recognitions to:

. Paul Hutchinson - global anti-trafficking humanitarian and producer of Sound of Freedom.

. Sean Crowley - former NYPD officer whose investigative work helped rescue a missing 16-year-old abducted across state lines.

. Alex Righetto - artist whose work champions compassion and human dignity.

These honorees remind us: courage is contagious, and art can awaken it.

THE LEADERSHIP BEHIND THE NIGHT:

The event is organized by Artist Alex Righetto and host Art Dealer Stacy Francis, a renowned singer, performing artist, and community advocate.

Together, they appointed the Community Outreach Committee, chaired by Gladys Margarita Diaz, Founder of Coral Rock Village. Living Heritage Art Project. The committee includes Reinaldo Vandres, PR expert and Artist Experience Director of Coral Rock Village; Ray Jourdain, Broker and Media Sponsor, and Rachel Pinedo, Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award recipient and community advocate.

Their shared mission is simple:“ Use the power of art to wake up the community and protect the most vulnerable” .

EVENT DETAILS

Date: December 3, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Venue: The Miami Woman's Club – Grand Ballroom

1737 North Bayshore Drive

Miami, FL 33132

Attire: Art Basel Chic

Tickets:

PRESS RELEASE BY:

Community Outreach Committee

Gladys Margarita Diaz, Chair

Reinaldo Vandres, PR Director

MEDIA & VIP INQUIRIES:

Coral Rock Village

