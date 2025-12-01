Torrofx Is Set To Launch On December 1, 2025

MENAFN - GetNews) Taking over MonetaGuard-SterkKapitaal, TorroFX is bringing peace of mind to traders through its modern platform.







On Dec 1, 2025, TorroFX is launching as a trusted trading platform, with an emphasis on multi-market access, web-based and mobile-based trading, and structured account options.

Taking over MonetaGuard-SterkKapitaal, TorroFX is bringing MonetaGuard's existing platform structure and functionality under the TorroFX name as part of the transition toward public availability. As the platform prepares to become available to a wider audience, the takeover signifies a change in its presentation to users.

Platform Functionality Aligned With Established Infrastructure

TorroFX will operate with functionality similar to the MonetaGuard platform framework, which was designed to provide access to a wide range of global trading markets through a single system. The platform structure is designed to allow users to view and manage trading activity across multiple asset categories without the need for separate systems.

The platform functionality supports:



Multiple global market instruments available through one account

Real-time market visibility Integrated portfolio monitoring

The intention of this framework is to provide a structured, accessible trading environment as the platform becomes available to the public.

Web and Mobile Trading Access

TorroFX will operate with browser-based and mobile-based platform access similar to the structure previously outlined by MonetaGuard.

This includes:



Web-based platform access allows users to trade directly through their internet browser with live market data and charting tools. Mobile-based access designed for iOS and Android devices, enabling users to monitor portfolios, execute trades, and manage accounts from mobile devices.

This multi-device functionality is designed to make the platform accessible from both desktop and mobile environments.

Deposits and Withdrawals Framework

The platform includes a structured system for deposits and withdrawals, designed to provide users with transparent and straightforward transaction processing.

The system supports commonly used payment methods and bank-based transfers, allowing users to manage their funds through clear and visible transaction flows.

The funding structure is built to support ease of use and clarity, without the introduction of hidden processing steps.

Account Structure Designed for Different Experience Levels

TorroFX maintains a tiered account framework similar to the structure previously described under MonetaGuard. The account model is organized to support traders at different experience and activity levels.

The structure includes:



Entry-level account options

Intermediate account tiers Advanced account tiers

As users progress, account tiers provide access to tighter trading conditions and enhanced service features.

The structure is designed to allow users to grow within the same platform without the need to migrate between systems.

Client Support Availability

The platform includes client support services designed to assist users with account navigation, platform usage, and general inquiries.

Support is available during standard trading days to help users manage their experience on the platform.

This framework is intended to support users as the platform prepares for broader public access.

Preparing for Public Launch

The takeover of MonetaGuard by TorroFX is part of the preparation process for public launch. The focus of this transition is to align existing platform functionality under the TorroFX name while preserving the operational structure previously associated with MonetaGuard.

The goal of this process is to make the platform available to the public in a structured and organized manner.

About TorroFX

TorroFX is a trading platform that is preparing for public launch following its takeover of MonetaGuard. The platform operates through a web-based and mobile-based trading system and is built around structured market access and tiered account models.

For more information, visit:

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans, and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.