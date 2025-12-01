The Original Flame Introduces High-Performance Heat Pumps That Cut Energy Costs And Boost Comfort

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 1, 2025 6:59 am - Heat stress, unpredictable bills, and inefficient systems are crippling comfort and cutting into budgets for many homes and businesses. The right heating solution solves these problems without...

Heat stress, unpredictable bills, and inefficient systems are crippling comfort and cutting into budgets for many homes and businesses. The right heating solution solves these problems without increasing your utility bill. Luckily, The Original Flame has a line of practical heat pump solutions that answer those needs.

Introducing The Original Flame

The Original Flame is a family-run HVAC company based in Peterborough, Ontario. They sell, install and service heating products and invite customers with a focus on efficiency and durability. The team pitches full-service support from purchase through installation and ongoing maintenance, which makes switching to a heat pump less of a hassle.

When it comes to heat pumps, the company offers multiple models, from compact ductless units to full ducted systems and hybrid options designed for mixed climates. Products include the M120 Series, and M1200 Series. This gives buyers clear choices for different spaces and performance needs.

Products Built For Real Needs

Here are some of the notable products under this category.

-M120 Series: Designed for small to mid-sized homes, this model offers steady heating and cooling with an energy-efficient compressor system. It's compact, quiet, and ideal for single-zone use.

-M1200 Series: Built for customers who need higher capacity, the M1200 steps up performance with improved airflow and better temperature consistency. It's engineered for durability and lower long-term operating costs.

-Ductless Heat Pump Multi Split: This is perfect for homes or offices without ductwork. Each indoor unit operates independently, letting you control temperatures room by room. It's a favorite among retrofit projects and smaller commercial spaces.

-Central Heat Pump Ducted: This is kind of like a whole-home solution for spaces with existing ducts. It maintains even temperatures through every vent and offers a dependable, quiet operation backed by strong efficiency ratings.

-Hybrid Heat Pump: It is ideal for colder regions where electric systems need backup. It is the perfect combination of the efficiency of a heat pump with the reliability of a secondary heating source, automatically switching when temperatures drop.

All the above models come with advanced inverter technology for smoother operation and reduced power spikes. The compressors are engineered to maintain performance even in freezing conditions, ensuring consistent comfort through harsh Canadian winters.

Service, Installation and Support

Buying gear is one thing. Installing it properly is another. The Original Flame emphasizes showroom visits and full-service offerings so you don't have to juggle multiple vendors. Their contact page lists a Peterborough address and phone number for quotes and support. This is handy when you want local service and a real person to call.

To know more about the products they offer, visit

About The Original Flame

The Original Flame has been assisting people in heating their homes and creating warm gathering places for families since 2007. The company's hands-on demo approach helps customers compare real units rather than guessing from specs. It focuses on making homes cozy, efficient, and stylish. They help customers pick heating solutions that actually fit their space, budget, and the way they live.