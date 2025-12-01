Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Insulation Monitoring Devices Market Outlook Report 2025-2030: Iot And AI Integration Reshape Industry Dynamics


2025-12-01 10:01:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The market offers opportunities in enhanced electrical safety and system reliability through continuous fault detection, primarily driven by robust industry demand. Challenges include the high initial cost and integration complexity, particularly for SMEs. The integration of IoT and AI for predictive analytics is a growing trend, optimizing system uptime and operational intelligence.

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insulation Monitoring Devices Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Insulation Monitoring Devices Market, valued at USD 1.11 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 11.24% to reach USD 2.10 Billion by 2030.

Key Market Drivers

The increasing emphasis on electrical safety and system reliability stands as a primary catalyst for the Global Insulation Monitoring Devices Market. Industries across all sectors are prioritizing robust electrical infrastructure to safeguard personnel and assets from potential hazards such as electric shock, fires, and equipment failure, recognizing the critical need for preventative measures.

Insulation monitoring devices actively contribute to this objective by continuously assessing the insulation resistance of electrical systems, enabling early fault detection before severe damage or disruption occurs.

Key Market Challenges

The substantial initial investment required for insulation monitoring devices, coupled with the inherent complexity of integrating them into existing electrical infrastructures, significantly hampers market growth. This financial barrier is particularly acute for smaller entities or those with older systems, where capital allocation often prioritizes immediate operational needs over extensive safety system overhauls.

According to the Directorate-General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs' "Annual Report on European SMEs 2022/2023", small and medium-sized enterprises experienced a 1.2% decrease in real value added in 2023, reflecting considerable financial pressure. This economic strain makes it difficult for these businesses to justify the significant upfront costs associated with deploying new, sophisticated electrical safety equipment.

Key Market Trends

The integration of IoT and AI for advanced analytics represents a pivotal transformation for the Global Insulation Monitoring Devices Market. This trend moves beyond basic fault detection to provide sophisticated predictive insights, significantly enhancing operational intelligence and system uptime.

Manufacturers can leverage continuous data streams from connected insulation monitoring devices to analyze performance patterns and anticipate potential electrical failures before they materialize. According to the ifo Institute, in November 2024, artificial intelligence usage among German manufacturing firms increased to 31 percent, up from 17.3 percent in June 2023. This demonstrates a clear industry shift towards intelligent systems for improved decision making.

Key Market Players Profiled:

  • ABB Ltd.
  • Eaton Corporation plc
  • Siemens AG
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Megger Group Limited
  • Doble Engineering Company
  • General Electric Company
  • Amperis Products S.L.
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • Rockwell Automation Inc.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Insulation Monitoring Devices Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Mounting:

  • Din Rail
  • Screw Mounting
  • Panel Mounting

By Response Time:

  • Less than 7 Second
  • More than 7 Second

By Vertical:

  • Power Utilities
  • Manufacturing
  • Mining
  • Healthcare
  • Transportation
  • Others

By Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • South America
  • Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 188
Forecast Period 2024-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.11 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.1 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2%
Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • Insulation Monitoring Devices Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN01122025004107003653ID1110419949



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search