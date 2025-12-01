Paayatech Announces Rebrand Of Corpsync With New Identity And Standalone Website

The new brand direction reflects the platform's rapid adoption across the legal, construction, HVAC, oil & gas, and professional services industries, as well as its continued growth into advanced enterprise capabilities. CorpSync now serves as a mission-critical solution for organizations seeking to maintain consistency, professionalism, and brand integrity across employee communications.

Reason for the Rebrand

CorpSync has undergone substantial evolution in recent years. Its standalone brand reflects:



Significant expansion beyond its initial product scope

Increasing adoption across multiple industries

The need for an independent identity distinct from PaayaTech

Growth of its product suite, which now includes:



Contact Sync



Outlook Signature Management



Mass Messaging Shared Calendar Sync

Key Updates Included in the Rebrand



New modern brand identity and corporate logo

Launch of an independent website at CorpSync

Updated messaging focused on enterprise-grade security, reliability, and operational value

Redesigned product pages with clearer industry-specific solutions

Enhanced documentation and support resources Introduction of a significantly upgraded Outlook Signature Template Editor, featuring a state-of-the-art design interface that enables users to create modern, professional, and mobile-responsive signature templates with minimal effort

What Remains Unchanged



CorpSync will continue to be developed and supported by the same leadership, engineering, and customer success teams

Service quality, support responsiveness, and platform reliability remain unchanged

All pricing, subscription terms, and contracts remain the same No customer action is required

Executive Quote

“CorpSync has become an essential platform for many organizations, enabling them to maintain accuracy, consistency, and brand coherence across every email sent by their teams,” said Hossein Jabbarzadeh, CEO of PaayaTech.“This rebrand represents our commitment to innovation, reliability, and customer value. As part of this release, we also introduced a next-generation Outlook Signature Template Editor that delivers a truly state-of-the-art design experience. It allows organizations to create polished, modern, and responsive signature templates with remarkably little effort.”

Availability

