Paayatech Announces Rebrand Of Corpsync With New Identity And Standalone Website
The new brand direction reflects the platform's rapid adoption across the legal, construction, HVAC, oil & gas, and professional services industries, as well as its continued growth into advanced enterprise capabilities. CorpSync now serves as a mission-critical solution for organizations seeking to maintain consistency, professionalism, and brand integrity across employee communications.
Reason for the Rebrand
CorpSync has undergone substantial evolution in recent years. Its standalone brand reflects:
- Significant expansion beyond its initial product scope Increasing adoption across multiple industries The need for an independent identity distinct from PaayaTech Growth of its product suite, which now includes:
- Contact Sync Outlook Signature Management Mass Messaging Shared Calendar Sync
Key Updates Included in the Rebrand
- New modern brand identity and corporate logo Launch of an independent website at CorpSync Updated messaging focused on enterprise-grade security, reliability, and operational value Redesigned product pages with clearer industry-specific solutions Enhanced documentation and support resources Introduction of a significantly upgraded Outlook Signature Template Editor, featuring a state-of-the-art design interface that enables users to create modern, professional, and mobile-responsive signature templates with minimal effort
What Remains Unchanged
- CorpSync will continue to be developed and supported by the same leadership, engineering, and customer success teams Service quality, support responsiveness, and platform reliability remain unchanged All pricing, subscription terms, and contracts remain the same No customer action is required
Executive Quote
“CorpSync has become an essential platform for many organizations, enabling them to maintain accuracy, consistency, and brand coherence across every email sent by their teams,” said Hossein Jabbarzadeh, CEO of PaayaTech.“This rebrand represents our commitment to innovation, reliability, and customer value. As part of this release, we also introduced a next-generation Outlook Signature Template Editor that delivers a truly state-of-the-art design experience. It allows organizations to create polished, modern, and responsive signature templates with remarkably little effort.”
AvailabilityThe new CorpSync brand and website are live as of today at
About PaayaTechPaayaTech Inc., founded in 2007, develops legal technology solutions that improve productivity and workflow efficiency for law firms and professional services organizations. Its product suite includes MatterAlert (docketing and calendaring), CorpSync (contact and signature synchronization), CorpIntake (new business intake), and ReportLinx (automated reporting).
