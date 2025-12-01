MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bob Akmens Sports overpowered 200+ others in Vegas Soccer Contest in 6 of last 8 years

WAUCHULA, Fla., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 38 U.S. states now have legalized sports betting. The most popular sport in the world to bet on, by far, is Soccer.

BASports releases soccer picks virtually every day, of every year, given there are about 500 soccer matches with betting lines, in any given week, worldwide.

Soccer picks have excited the betting world. From 2018 to 2025, they have been #1 in a Las Vegas Soccer Contest 6 of the last 8 years. (owned by The New York Times) has called Dr. Bob Akmens & his the best sports handicapper in the world: "No other handicapper can match Akmens in terms of winning."

The search engines all agree that Dr. Bob Akmens is the best sports handicapper around. When one Google's "Who is the best sports handicapper in the world?" is ranked #1 out of millions of hits. Bing also comes up with millions of hits...and also ranks #1.



had perhaps the greatest year a sports handicapper ever had. They ended up #1 of 201 other sports services at the Las Vegas SportsWatch Monitor in most net profit won, in all picks, in all sports. They also had an astounding 42% more profit than the second-place service.

And in basketball, Dr. Bob Akmens and his have 80 #1-finishes in different national handicapping contest categories in NCAA & Pro Basketball, far more than anyone else.

So, it's not surprising when one Google's“Who's the best football handicapper?” that comes up as the first-named sports service.



The 80 #1-finishes has in national basketball contests are just a small fraction of their 394 #1-finishes in all national contests in all sports – a world record.



has produced the best NCAA & NBA Basketball handicapping results over the years through the use of algorithmic computer models which analyze thousands of patterns and trends of teams, coaches and players.

As the NCAA & NBA Basketball seasons pick up steam, offers their award-winning Basketball service in many different handicapping packages.



Across the wide spectrum of sports, has only one goal: to maximize the profit of their clients.



has also been a superb football handicapper. For a combined college football and NFL season, had 72.16% winners in the toughest contest of all, the Combination Football Contest of The Sports Monitor. 125 services participated. came out with 72.16%, 9% better than service #2. That was the biggest margin of victory ever in 27 years of any contest run by The Sports Monitor. became the very first service to ever finish a football season with over 70% wins in both college & NFL football. No one else has ever done this.

And Dr. Bob Akmens keeps propelling his team to the top as BASports has won the last 3 of the last 4 NFL Exhibition Contests in Las Vegas.

summed up very well when they said, "you truly do get what you pay for...plus more," and that“I can count on one hand the number of services that I would give a positive recommendation about to a fellow sports bettor. Bob Akmens Sports would certainly be included in that group.”

has every reason to believe this will be their most profitable year ever, especially in Soccer. We invite every sports bettor to come along and experience the thrill of winning and the prospect of large profits.

Contact:

Dr. Bob Akmens

Toll-Free: 1-855-257-9977

Cell: 863-244-2131

...



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at