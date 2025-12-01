Trade Finance Market Worth USD 95.74 Billion By 2030 Fueled By Blockchain And Digitization, With APAC Leading The Growth, Reports Mordor Intelligence
|Study Period
|2019-2030
|Market Size Forecast
|USD 95.74 Billion (2030)
|Industry Expansion
|Growing at a CAGR of 3.49% during 2025-2030
|Fastest Growing Market for 2025-2030
|Asia-Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate
Trade Finance Companies
- HSBC Holdings plc
- Citigroup Inc.
- BNP Paribas SA
- Standard Chartered PLC
- JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Bank of America Corp.
- Deutsche Bank AG
- Banco Santander SA
- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.
- Mizuho Financial Group Inc.
- Wells Fargo & Company
- Société Générale SA
- Barclays PLC
- UBS Group AG
- Euler Hermes (Allianz Trade)
- Atradius N.V.
- Coface SA
- Tradeteq Ltd.
- Finastra Group Holdings Ltd.
- Komgo SA
Explore related reports from Mordor IntelligenceFactoring Market: The factoring market is segmented by provider: banks, non-bank financial companies (NBFCs). by enterprise size: large enterprises, small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). by application: domestic, international. by end-use industry: IT & telecommunication, manufacturing, retail and e-commerce, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, travel & hospitality, transportation & logistics, and other industry verticals and by region.
Micro Finance Market: The micro finance market is Segmented by institution: banks, micro-finance institutions (MFIs) and others. by end-users: businesses, retail (consumers). by offering micro-loans, micro-insurance, and other offerings. by channel: online, offline and by region.Leveraged Loan Market
About Mordor Intelligence:
Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.
With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive market analysis and research reports as well as syndicated and custom research offerings that cover a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defence, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.
