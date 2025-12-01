403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Homewav Partners With Lightning Law To Expand Secure Legal Communication
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- HomeWAV, the leader in providing simple, secure inmate communication and technology solutions, is proud to announce a new partnership with Lightning Law, a patented legal communication platform designed to strengthen confidential interactions between incarcerated individuals and their attorneys. Together, HomeWAV and Lightning Law are expanding access to secure, efficient, and streamlined legal communication, benefiting incarcerated individuals, attorneys, and correctional facility staff alike.
Lightning Law's secure legal platform will now be offered as an available feature on all HomeWAV HomePAS® kiosks and ComPAS® tablets. Incarcerated individuals will be able to communicate privately with their attorneys, exchange documents, review evidence, and participate in video meetings, all without staff involvement and without introducing paper into the facility. This not only strengthens attorney-client confidentiality but also supports safer facility operations by reducing opportunities for the introduction of contraband.
“We are pleased to enter into this partnership with HomeWAV to expand the reach of our patented system that facilitates privileged communications between lawyers and their incarcerated clients,” said Lightning Law Founder and CEO Alisa Brodkowitz.“HomeWAV tablets provide a great opportunity for incarcerated individuals to use Lightning Law to review and sign documents, chat, and participate in video visits with their attorneys, thereby enhancing collaboration and expediting the judicial process. Additionally, the direct communication between the parties significantly reduces the workload on correctional facility staff and lessens opportunities for the introduction of contraband. We are confident that attorneys and their clients as well as prison and jail staff will immediately recognize the benefits of the partnership between Lightning Law and HomeWAV.”
This integration offers measurable improvements across the corrections ecosystem. Facilities will see reduced staff workload by significantly less need to process legal mail, coordinate special visits, or manage paper documents. Attorneys gain an efficient, centralized system for exchanging documents, reviewing materials in real time, and meeting with clients remotely. Incarcerated individuals benefit from faster access to information, improved collaboration with counsel, and peace of mind knowing their communications remain protected and free from delays.
“This partnership is truly a win for all involved,” said HomeWAV Senior Director of Product Management Andrew Lewis.“By providing incarcerated individuals with direct, secure access to Lightning Law on all HomeWAV kiosks and tablets, we're expanding our all-in-one technology by improving legal communication, reducing administrative burdens, and contributing to safer correctional environments.”
Usage data from Lightning Law already shows strong demand for secure digital legal communication, with significant numbers of documents exchanged and meetings conducted through the platform. By expanding Lightning Law's reach through HomeWAV's products, the partnership will enhance legal communication and streamline workflows for thousands of users nationwide.
About HomeWAV
Founded in 2011, HomeWAV LLC has remained the industry leader in providing simple, secure inmate communication and technology solutions to correctional facilities across the country. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, our all-in-one patented platform is the first of its kind to satisfy the growing demands in the correctional industry. Through our organizational pillars of Integrity, Innovation, and Impact, we are disrupting the industry standard by leading with fairness and developing transformative technology while keeping facilities safe and communities connected. For more information, visit HomeWAV at and on LinkedIn and Facebook.
About Lightning Law
Lightning Law takes jails and prisons out of the communication stream for legal mail. Evidence, in the form of documents, photographs, and videos, is uploaded by defense counsel and shared in the incarcerated person's case file. They annotate directly on the documents with highlighting, comments, and questions that only their attorney can see, and they can sign documents digitally as well. When the video meeting occurs, the documents are right there, attached to every attorney-client meeting along with all notes, questions, and answers. Document review can take place before, during, or after an attorney meeting. Reducing the amount of paper that enters a facility reduces the risk of contraband, making the environment safer for everyone. When incarcerated people have efficient access to their legal materials and faster answers from their legal representatives, frustrations are reduced.
###
Media Contacts
Judi Garrett
Chief Operating Officer
Lightning Law
703-944-4077
...
Lightning Law's secure legal platform will now be offered as an available feature on all HomeWAV HomePAS® kiosks and ComPAS® tablets. Incarcerated individuals will be able to communicate privately with their attorneys, exchange documents, review evidence, and participate in video meetings, all without staff involvement and without introducing paper into the facility. This not only strengthens attorney-client confidentiality but also supports safer facility operations by reducing opportunities for the introduction of contraband.
“We are pleased to enter into this partnership with HomeWAV to expand the reach of our patented system that facilitates privileged communications between lawyers and their incarcerated clients,” said Lightning Law Founder and CEO Alisa Brodkowitz.“HomeWAV tablets provide a great opportunity for incarcerated individuals to use Lightning Law to review and sign documents, chat, and participate in video visits with their attorneys, thereby enhancing collaboration and expediting the judicial process. Additionally, the direct communication between the parties significantly reduces the workload on correctional facility staff and lessens opportunities for the introduction of contraband. We are confident that attorneys and their clients as well as prison and jail staff will immediately recognize the benefits of the partnership between Lightning Law and HomeWAV.”
This integration offers measurable improvements across the corrections ecosystem. Facilities will see reduced staff workload by significantly less need to process legal mail, coordinate special visits, or manage paper documents. Attorneys gain an efficient, centralized system for exchanging documents, reviewing materials in real time, and meeting with clients remotely. Incarcerated individuals benefit from faster access to information, improved collaboration with counsel, and peace of mind knowing their communications remain protected and free from delays.
“This partnership is truly a win for all involved,” said HomeWAV Senior Director of Product Management Andrew Lewis.“By providing incarcerated individuals with direct, secure access to Lightning Law on all HomeWAV kiosks and tablets, we're expanding our all-in-one technology by improving legal communication, reducing administrative burdens, and contributing to safer correctional environments.”
Usage data from Lightning Law already shows strong demand for secure digital legal communication, with significant numbers of documents exchanged and meetings conducted through the platform. By expanding Lightning Law's reach through HomeWAV's products, the partnership will enhance legal communication and streamline workflows for thousands of users nationwide.
About HomeWAV
Founded in 2011, HomeWAV LLC has remained the industry leader in providing simple, secure inmate communication and technology solutions to correctional facilities across the country. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, our all-in-one patented platform is the first of its kind to satisfy the growing demands in the correctional industry. Through our organizational pillars of Integrity, Innovation, and Impact, we are disrupting the industry standard by leading with fairness and developing transformative technology while keeping facilities safe and communities connected. For more information, visit HomeWAV at and on LinkedIn and Facebook.
About Lightning Law
Lightning Law takes jails and prisons out of the communication stream for legal mail. Evidence, in the form of documents, photographs, and videos, is uploaded by defense counsel and shared in the incarcerated person's case file. They annotate directly on the documents with highlighting, comments, and questions that only their attorney can see, and they can sign documents digitally as well. When the video meeting occurs, the documents are right there, attached to every attorney-client meeting along with all notes, questions, and answers. Document review can take place before, during, or after an attorney meeting. Reducing the amount of paper that enters a facility reduces the risk of contraband, making the environment safer for everyone. When incarcerated people have efficient access to their legal materials and faster answers from their legal representatives, frustrations are reduced.
###
Media Contacts
Judi Garrett
Chief Operating Officer
Lightning Law
703-944-4077
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment