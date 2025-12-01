Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Prepares Q4 2025 V1 Launch With Advanced Development And Security Reviews

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new crypto project developing in the DeFi sector, is moving steadily toward its next major milestone as the team prepares the protocol's V1 Testnet launch for Q4 2025. With progress continuing across development, security, and community growth, the project has become one of the more closely followed early-stage platforms this year. The latest updates indicate that Mutuum Finance is approaching a critical phase where technical readiness and presale movement are accelerating at the same time.







Steady Funding Growth and Expanding Participation

Mutuum Finance launched its token offering in early 2025 at an initial price of $0.01. Over the months that followed, interest remained consistent, pushing the token to $0.035, marking a 250% rise during the presale period. The project has now secured over $19M in total funding, reflecting strong engagement from users across different regions.

The community of holders has expanded to more than 18,200, showing that participation has grown alongside development. Out of the 4B total MUTM supply, 1.82B tokens, or 45.5%, were allocated for the presale. More than 800M tokens have already been purchased across earlier phases.

Mutuum Finance is currently progressing through Phase 6, which has reached a high level of allocation with only a small fraction of tokens remaining at the current $0.035 price. As the project moves closer to its $0.06 launch value, interest has continued to build around the remaining supply.

Dual Lending Structure Designed for DeFi Growth

Mutuum Finance is building a lending ecosystem centered around a dual-market structure. This approach allows the protocol to support different borrowing options within the platform, while maintaining stability through collateral rules and automated safeguards.

A key component of the protocol is the mtToken model. When users supply assets into the system, they receive mtTokens that increase in value as borrowers repay interest. This gives users yield tied directly to protocol activity rather than inflationary emissions. The model is being developed to support long-term sustainability and predictable returns for platform participants.

Mutuum Finance is also preparing a native stablecoin that will be minted and burned according to demand and remain pegged to USD. Stablecoins are a crucial component of modern DeFi lending as they allow deeper liquidity and reduce volatility risks.

The project additionally includes plans for layer-2 expansion, giving users access to lower fees and faster transactions. With L2 adoption increasing across the DeFi crypto landscape, Mutuum Finance aims to establish a presence on multiple networks to support wider usage.

Supporting Infrastructure and Security Audits

Accurate pricing is essential for lending protocols, and Mutuum Finance is integrating Chainlink oracles along with fallback systems and on-chain price metrics. These tools help maintain accurate lending and liquidation behavior even during periods of heightened market volatility.

The oracle framework is being implemented to ensure that loan-to-value requirements, collateral levels, and liquidation events follow predictable and verified price movements. These mechanisms are central to the stability of any lending protocol, and Mutuum Finance has emphasized their importance as development advances.

The protocol's liquidation system will work through structured incentives. Liquidators can purchase collateral at a discount when borrowers fall below required safety levels. This process allows the protocol to stabilize positions without causing wider disruption.

Security remains one of the main priorities for Mutuum Finance as it prepares for its first public release. The project previously completed a CertiK audit, receiving a 90/100 Token Scan score, which highlights strong smart contract design and adherence to secure coding standards.

In addition, Mutuum Finance has partnered with Halborn Security to conduct a more in-depth review of the lending and borrowing contracts. Halborn analyzes the liquidation logic, collateral behavior, mtToken mechanics, oracle connections, and system interactions. The project reports that the review is progressing smoothly and remains aligned with the timeline for the Q4 V1 launch.

V1 Preparation for Q4 2025

Mutuum Finance's presale activity is supported by several features that help maintain consistent engagement. One of them is the 24-hour leaderboard, which rewards the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM. This mechanism encourages steady participation from the community throughout each offering phase.

The project also offers direct card payments, which simplifies access for new users who may not be familiar with Web3 wallets or token transfers. This has helped widen participation and attract first-time users to the presale.

Phase 6 has maintained strong momentum with allocation now above 95%. As the final portion of tokens at the $0.035 level becomes limited, participation has continued to move at a steady pace.

According to the official X announcements, V1 will launch on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. This release will include the primary liquidity pool, mtToken system, liquidation bot, debt-token model and support for ETH and USDT. The Testnet launch is one of the most important development steps for Mutuum Finance, as it will allow users to interact with the protocol for the first time.

Phase 2 of the development roadmap has focused on preparing the back-end systems, refining the smart contract logic and ensuring the protocol performs reliably in a controlled environment. These efforts have laid the foundation for a stable Testnet experience once V1 is released. The V1 launch will also serve as the basis for additional roadmap items, including further asset support, user interface improvements and multi-chain deployment.

Mutuum Finance continues to progress across development, security and community engagement as it prepares for the Q4 2025 V1 Testnet launch. With more than $19M raised, over 18,200 holders, a 250% increase in token value and Phase 6 reaching 95% allocation, the project stands out among early-stage DeFi crypto platforms. As Mutuum Finance advances toward its next phase, it is becoming one of the notable next crypto projects to follow closely in the coming months.

