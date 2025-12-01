Belle Fourche Wetland Mitigation Bank Newly Approved Mitigation Bank In Meade County, South Dakota.

The Belle Fourche Wetland Mitigation Bank encompasses approximately 40 acres of historically grazed ranch land in the Elk Creek watershed. The site will generate 21.50 wetland credits, which will offset unavoidable impacts to Waters of the United States in the area under Section 404 of the Clean Water Act.









WES' restoration efforts focus on restoring hydrologic and ecological functions to the site by creating and re-establishing prairie wetlands. Key activities include the removal of an obsolete dam, reconnection the riparian floodplain, and planting of native wetland and upland vegetation.

The site is designed to be a self-sustaining wetland system, relying on natural streamflow, precipitation, and groundwater to support the site's hydrology. The site will support native plants, birds, amphibians, and invertebrates, while improving water quality, flood resiliency, and biodiversity.

The Belle Fourche Wetland Mitigation Bank will be protected in perpetuity by a conservation easement and will have access to an endowment to support long-term management activities.

Credits are now available for purchase at the Belle Fourche Wetland Mitigation Bank. These credits will be a valuable resource for developers and public agencies to ensure permit compliance, alleviate environmental liabilities, and offset environmental impacts in accordance with federal and state regulations.

For more information about the Belle Fourche Wetland Mitigation bank and its available credits, contact Maria Caiola at (720) 656–9324 or email ....

About Westervelt Ecological Services: Westervelt Ecological Services is a leader in the field of mitigation and conservation banking, dedicated to the restoration and preservation of wetlands, streams, and species habitats. As a division of The Westervelt Company, an almost 140 land stewardship company based in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Westervelt Ecological Services offers mitigation banking solutions for developers and businesses who need to mitigate impacts to wetlands or species across the country. To learn more visit .