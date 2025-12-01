Italian Health-Tech Cup Solidale's Model Proves Scalable In Europe, Hitting 1 Million Medical Services Milestone

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Amidst the global challenge of healthcare accessibility, Italian health-tech scaleup Cup Solidale validates the digital marketplace model. With 1 million services delivered, 5,755 facilities, and over 83,000 doctors on board, the platform demonstrates how price transparency bridges the gap between public strain and private capacity.

As European healthcare systems face mounting pressure from aging populations and post-pandemic backlogs, Cup Solidale ( ), the leading Italian digital health marketplace, today announced a significant operational milestone: 1,000.000 medical services delivered through its platform.

This volume is supported by an unprecedented aggregation of supply: a network of 5,755 private healthcare facilities and direct booking access to over 83,000 doctors across the country.

This achievement positions Cup Solidale not merely as a local success story, but as a compelling case study for the consumerization of healthcare in Europe. It proves that a fully digital, price-transparent marketplace can thrive even within a nation dominated by a strong public universal healthcare system (SSN).

Solving the "Last Mile" of Healthcare Access Cup Solidale has disrupted the status quo by applying the logic of travel aggregators (OTAs) to medical services. The platform allows users to compare visits, diagnostic tests, and surgeries based on three critical factors: real-time availability, proximity, and price.

"The healthcare market has historically suffered from information asymmetry," says Leonardo Aloi, CEO and Founder of Cup Solidale. "Reaching 1 million services delivered proves that when you introduce transparency, the market becomes efficient. With 5,755 private healthcare facilities and over 83,000 doctors available on our platform, we are empowering the patient to act as an informed consumer, finding the right specialist at the right price, instantly."

Key Highlights of the Cup Solidale Model:

Scale & Reach: With 5,755 connected facilities, the network creates a "fluid" healthcare system where demand meets supply instantly, reducing the need for patients to travel long distances for care.

Access to Talent: The availability of 83,000 medical professionals ensures that patients aren't just finding a clinic, but the specific expertise they need.

Radical Transparency: The platform displays the final price upfront, fostering competition that often lowers costs for patients to levels comparable to public co-pays.

A Blueprint for Health-Tech in Europe With the Italian market strongly validated, Cup Solidale represents a scalable model for other markets where public systems struggle to meet demand and the private sector lacks a unified digital front door. The company continues to invest in technology to further streamline the patient journey.

About CupSolidale

Cup Solidale is the premier digital marketplace for private healthcare in Italy. Founded in Florence, the platform aggregates agendas from thousands of diagnostic centers, private clinics, and medical laboratories. It enables patients to search, compare prices, and book appointments in real-time. By leveraging proprietary technology to unify fragmented healthcare supply, Cup Solidale makes private healthcare accessible, transparent, and immediate.