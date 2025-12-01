Manatt Strengthens Artificial Intelligence Capabilities With Addition Of Data Scientist

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sam Tyner-Monroe expands Firm's offerings across artificial intelligence (AI) testing, program design, data strategy and consulting

WASHINGTON, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, a multidisciplinary, integrated professional services firm, today announced the arrival of Director Sam Tyner-Monroe, Ph.D. to further build the Firm's cross-industry artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

With a deep background in data science, responsible AI, data visualization, advanced statistical modeling and machine learning, Tyner-Monroe strengthens the Firm's work in guiding clients through the complex business, legal and ethical challenges emerging from the rapid adoption of related technologies. She will also expand the Firm's offerings in AI testing and evaluation for companies of all sizes that need to navigate the potential for inaccuracy, bias, misuse and other emerging risks associated with AI deployment.

“Sam's arrival adds even greater technical depth to our AI-related capabilities, underscoring our commitment to helping clients utilize AI responsibly and effectively in every sector of the economy, and particularly in the industries in which we focus including digital and technology, health care and life sciences, financial services, consumer products, and media and entertainment,” said Manatt CEO and Managing Partner Donna L. Wilson.“We have been providing sophisticated legal and consulting counsel on AI long before it became a buzzword, bringing together lawyers, consultants, business executives, technologists and data scientists to advise on deploying AI strategically and effectively while mitigating regulatory, compliance, litigation and reputational risks across areas such as privacy and data security, advertising, government relations, intellectual property, corporate diligence and use of AI in the workplace, among others.”

At Manatt, Tyner-Monroe brings a unique background as a data scientist and applied statistician within a legal and business context. As a member of the Firm's Privacy and Data Security practice, she will partner with the Firm's broader AI and cross-industry teams to help clients evaluate AI outputs for performance, accuracy, bias and misuse; identify high-risk tools and systems requiring enhanced human oversight; and conduct adversarial testing to assess vulnerabilities. She will also support clients' product development and IT teams in developing AI validation and compliance strategies, while ensuring adherence to consumer protection laws, data privacy frameworks and industry best practices through rigorous impact assessments, transparency measures, and qualitative and quantitative testing. Additionally, she will work on the ethical design, development and implementation of AI and automated decision-making systems, ensuring they are transparent, accountable and aligned with legal and regulatory standards.

“AI is top of mind for our clients in every industry, and as our multidisciplinary teams are increasingly working on a wide range of tailored AI consulting and governance services, Sam's arrival is a major step forward as we actively build on our already-robust capabilities across regulatory compliance, governance and related strategy consulting on AI systems,” said Brandon Reilly, Partner, Leader of Manatt's Privacy and Data Security practice, and a key member of the Firm's cross-industry AI team.“Sam's blend of data science experience and real-world understanding of how to operationalize AI governance provides our clients with exactly the kind of thoughtful, cross-functional guidance they need as both the technology and regulatory landscapes continue to evolve.”

Prior to joining Manatt, Tyner-Monroe advised clients on responsible AI implementation as a managing director at one of the largest law firms in the world. She previously served as a data scientist at a legal technology company and as an AAAS Science & Technology Policy Fellow at the Bureau of Labor Statistics. She has also held research and teaching appointments at Iowa State University and contributed to data-driven public policy through the Data Science for Public Good program.

“I'm excited to be joining Manatt at such a pivotal time in the evolution of AI,” said Tyner-Monroe.“The Firm's unique model-integrating legal, consulting and technical services-is exactly what organizations need in this rapidly changing environment. I am looking forward to partnering with our clients to achieve practical, data-driven solutions that help enable responsible innovation while strengthening public trust and regulatory confidence.”

Tyner-Monroe is the latest addition to the Firm's steadily expanding Digital & Technology team, joining other recent hires this year including Partner Tod Cohen, who has decades of leadership experience at the intersection of AI, privacy and data security and government relations, and Partner Vejay Lalla, who provides legal and business advice to venture-backed, high growth businesses and their investors.

Tyner-Monroe earned her Ph.D. and M.S. in statistics from Iowa State University and her B.A. in mathematics, economics & French from Augustana College.



