Fontaine Modification Introduces Standard Sit-Down Dual Drive Conversion For Freightliner M2 106 Plus Trucks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Economical steering modification lets drivers operate from either side of the cab

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fontaine Modification expands its steering conversion offerings for Freightliner trucks with a new standard sit-down dual drive modification for Freightliner M2 106 Plus medium-duty conventional trucks.

The standard modification adds a right-hand driving position to enable the driver to operate vocational vehicles from either the right or left side in applications like refuse collection, street sweeping, paint striping and pavement maintenance. The standard model offers additional flexibility for in-cab equipment controls, as well as improved ergonomics over the Legacy M2 standard sit-down dual drive.

Fontaine engineered a simpler, more efficient modification process for the newest sit-down dual drive to improve production times and increase speed to market. Customization options include the choice between a T-shift or push-button gear selector.

“Our new standard sit-down dual drive conversion for Freightliner's M2 106 Plus offers a more streamlined, cost-effective solution,” says Jamil Young, president, Fontaine Modification.“With a simplified design, improved cab space, and faster production, customers can count on reliable performance without sacrificing core functionality.”

Freightliner M2 steering conversions are performed at Fontaine's flagship modification center in Charlotte, N.C. Fontaine uses OEM components whenever possible so the truck can be serviced at the customer's local Freightliner dealer.

Learn more about Fontaine's Freightliner sit-down dual drive options at .

About Fontaine Modification

Established in 1985, Fontaine Modification is North America's most comprehensive, engineering-focused provider of post-production services for truck manufacturers, dealers, and fleets.

Fontaine has 10 modification centers strategically located adjacent to OEM manufacturing plants in Charlotte and Statesville, North Carolina; Chillicothe, OH; Detroit, Michigan; Denton, Garland and Laredo, Texas; Dublin and Salem, Virginia; and Mineral Wells, West Virginia. The company headquarters and product development center are in Charlotte.

Fontaine Modification is a Marmon Holdings / Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information about Fontaine Modification, call 800.366.8246 or visit fontainemodification.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

CONTACT: Media Contact: Kristen Simpson Simpson Communications, LLC (216) 991-4297...