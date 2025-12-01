Veeco's Laser Spike Annealing (LSA) System Selected By Leading Semiconductor Memory Company For Advanced DRAM Evaluation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veeco Strengthens Position in Tier 1 Memory Market with Evaluation Shipment

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) today announced that a leading semiconductor memory company has selected Veeco's laser spike annealing (LSA system ) for evaluation in its advanced DRAM R&D group. This shipment marks an expansion of Veeco's penetration into the DRAM market and represents a significant step toward high-volume manufacturing (HVM) adoption for next-generation DRAM and high bandwidth memory (HBM) technologies. The evaluation period is expected to take around one year, with follow-on orders expected in 2027 and beyond.

“Our LSA platform is engineered to meet the rigorous demands of advanced DRAM and HBM production by providing higher productivity and superior performance,” said Adrian Devasahayam, Ph.D., Veeco's Senior Vice President, Product Line Management.“This evaluation shipment underscores our commitment to enabling cutting-edge memory technologies, while providing an opportunity to expand our footprint in the memory market with this major customer.”

LSA is a millisecond annealing technology used in front-end semiconductor manufacturing to lower the resistance of key transistor structures by activating dopants. Veeco's LSA system is capable of high-temperature annealing while staying within reduced thermal budgets of advanced devices at leading-edge nodes. The system delivers market-leading performance and best-in-class cost of ownership, making it a preferred solution for advanced memory applications. As the demand for HBM and DRAM continues to rise-driven by AI workloads and next-generation computing, Veeco's LSA technology is positioned to support the evolving needs of tier 1 semiconductor manufacturers.

The HBM market is experiencing rapid growth, with Yole market research estimating that the market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 30% through 2030, reaching $100B or more in annualized revenues.

