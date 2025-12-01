Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) Testing Research Report 2025: Market To Reach $2.39 Billion By 2030, Driven By Rising Global Cancer Burden And Growing Need For High-Precision Post-Treatment Monitoring

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) Testing Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) Testing Market, valued at USD 1.45 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 8.70% to reach USD 2.39 Billion by 2030.

Minimal residual disease (MRD) testing identifies minute quantities of cancer cells remaining in a patient's body post-treatment, often undetectable by conventional methods, which significantly predict disease relapse. This global market's expansion is fundamentally driven by the rising incidence of various hematological malignancies and continuous advancements in diagnostic technologies, such as next-generation sequencing and highly sensitive flow cytometry.



The escalating global incidence of cancer and hematological malignancies represents a primary force propelling the minimal residual disease testing market. As the population grows and ages, the number of new cancer diagnoses continues to rise, directly increasing the patient pool requiring sophisticated monitoring tools throughout their treatment journey and follow-up. MRD testing becomes crucial in managing these conditions by offering precise detection of residual disease after therapy, guiding subsequent treatment decisions, and identifying patients at high risk of relapse.

The high cost associated with advanced minimal residual disease testing technologies represents a significant impediment to market expansion. These economic considerations directly limit patient access and hinder widespread adoption, especially in healthcare systems facing budget constraints or where high patient out-of-pocket expenses are prevalent. The advanced methodologies and specialized infrastructure required for these tests contribute to their elevated cost, thereby making them less attainable for a wider patient demographic.

The expanding clinical utility of minimal residual disease (MRD) testing in solid tumors represents a significant market trend, moving beyond its established role in hematological malignancies. This shift is driven by the clear need for more precise post-treatment monitoring and recurrence prediction in a broader patient population. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2023, an estimated 1,958,310 new cancer cases were projected to occur in the United States, with solid tumors constituting the vast majority of these diagnoses, highlighting a substantial and underserved patient base for advanced monitoring solutions.

This expansion is further underscored by industry developments, such as Illumina Inc. 's announcement in January 2024 of a collaboration with Janssen Research & Development, LLC to develop a novel molecular residual disease assay. This whole-genome sequencing multi-cancer research solution is specifically designed to detect circulating tumor DNA for various solid tumor indications, signaling growing investment and technological application in this area.

