Carolina Hemp Hut Nominated Again For 'Best Of The Triangle' Award, Eyes Potential Third Straight Win

Carolina Hemp Hut, a leading voice in hemp wellness and botanical health, proudly acknowledges its continued recognition as a community favorite across multiple counties in the Triangle. With back-to-back wins for"Best of the Best of the Triangle" by IndyWeek readers and previous honors as Best of Orange/Chatham and Best of Durham County, the store stands as a trusted wellness destination.

Founded by Mary Lopez Carter, Carolina Hemp Hut has been at the forefront of clean, transparent, and safe botanical product offerings, offering non-intoxicating and functional hemp-based solutions that help customers improve their quality of life. With retail locations in Hillsborough and Durham, the business has distinguished itself from vape and tobacco retailers through its emphasis on education, customer care, and holistic lifestyle choices.

“We're deeply honored by our community's votes and ongoing support,” said Mary Lopez Carter, Founder of Carolina Hemp Hut.“These awards are not just plaques on a wall-they're symbols of trust from thousands of customers who we've had the pleasure of guiding through their wellness journey.”

Beyond wellness, the business is committed to giving back. Carolina Hemp Hut regularly supports the Snow Approach Foundation and the Orange County Rape Crisis Center, while also participating in numerous local events like the Hillsborough Holiday Parade. Most recently, the brand ran a highly successful Breast Cancer Awareness Month fundraiser via its popular Tiki Mocktail Bars.

Despite facing allegations brought by ALE (Alcohol Law Enforcement), Mary continues to serve her community with humility and resolve. The most significant charges against her were dropped earlier this year, a reflection of her team's compliance with federal hemp laws and commitment to product safety.“We've always gone above and beyond,” Carter adds,“Our stores maintain a 21+ age policy and emphasize transparency with every product on our shelves.”

With the Federal legislative environment surrounding hemp products shifting, Mary and her team remain steadfast.“If these are the final chapters for hemp as we know it,” Carter said,“then we'll go out with pride, gratitude, and a full heart for the people we've served.”

As voting has wrapped up for 2025 for IndyWeek's 2025“Best of the Best of the Triangle,” the team at Carolina Hemp Hut awaits the final tally due on 12/10/2025 in the IndeyWeek newspapers.

About Carolina Hemp Hut

Carolina Hemp Hut was founded in 2018 by Mary Lopez Carter to provide safe, reliable access to hemp and botanical wellness products. With stores in Hillsborough and Durham, NC, the business focuses on cannabinoid education, customer empowerment, and high-quality solutions that enhance health without compromise.

