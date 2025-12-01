Israel Steps Up Military Foray In Occupied West Bank

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, Dec 1 (Petra) – Israeli occupation forces on Monday escalated a search-and-arrest military campaign across the West Bank, where dozens of homes and sites were stormed and 16 Palestinians arrested, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club.Troops searched homes of "wanted" people, assaulted residents and held men up for hours for interrogation, and carried out demolitions in a number of locations, it said.In Jabriyat neighborhood of the flashpoint Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank, soldiers forced families to vacate their homes and conducted searches, the local Popular Committee for Services said.The occupation army also stormed the city of Jenin and Akkaba village, northeast of Tubas, raiding homes and turning some to military barracks and interrogation centers, and closing roads, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society and the local governorate.Governor of Tubas and the Northern Jordan Valley region of the West Bank, Ahmed Al-Asaad, ordered the closure of schools and institutions.The local Education Department announced schools and kindergartens will switch to distance learning for the safety of students.In occupied Jerusalem, Israeli hardliners and settlers stormed into the Al-Aqsa Mosque/ Haram Al Sharif compound under the escort of paramilitary Israeli police, the Islamic Waqf Department, which administers the holy complex said.It said the extremists provocatively toured the grounds of the mosque and performed prayers, in the latest breach of one of Islam's holiest shrines.