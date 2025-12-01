Jordan, Syria To Strengthen Banking Cooperation, Exchange Expertise

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 1 (Petra) – The Governor of the Central Bank of Jordan, Adel Sharkas, said the upcoming visit of the Syrian delegation, led by the Governor of the Central Bank of Syria, Abdul Qader Hasriya, starting Wednesday, aims to reinforce bilateral cooperation and exchange expertise in banking and financial sectors, particularly in banking supervision, financial technology, and financial inclusion.Sharkas told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that over the past years, the Central Bank has partnered with the private sector to build an advanced financial infrastructure, enhancing electronic payment systems and promoting the growth of Jordanian fintech companies, now recognized as a regional model.He noted that the meetings will showcase Jordan's banking and financial expertise to the Syrian delegation and explore opportunities for Jordanian-Syrian partnerships that support Syria's economic reconstruction.The Central Bank has provided specialized technical assistance to its Syrian counterpart in recent months, including hosting 16 Syrian employees last week and sending technical delegations to Damascus approximately six months ago for fieldwork.Sharkas emphasized Jordan's banking sector enjoys a strong regional and international reputation, making it a preferred partner for investment and expansion in neighboring markets. Several Jordanian banks plan to enter the Syrian market, a move welcomed by Syrian authorities due to the credibility and standing of Jordanian institutions.He highlighted Jordan's fintech experience, including the Central Bank's regulatory sandbox and entrepreneurial support funds, as an opportunity for young entrepreneurs in both countries to launch joint ventures.Sharkas underscored that the Central Bank remains committed to fostering regional cooperation and encouraging investment and banking partnerships that serve the shared economic interests of the two nations.