Azerbaijan Resumes Oil Exports To Denmark After Year-Long Pause

Azerbaijan has resumed the export of crude oil and petroleum products to Denmark for the first time since last year, according to new data from the State Customs Committee, Azernews reports.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%