Alphaton Capital Successfully Deploys First Fleet Of Nvidia B200 Gpus To Telegram's Cocoon AI Network, Powering Privacy-First AI For One Billion Users

Dover, Delaware, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaTON Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ATON), the world's leading technology public company scaling the Telegram super app, with an addressable market of 1 billion monthly active users, today announced the successful deployment of its first fleet of Nvidia B200 GPUs to Telegram's Cocoon AI network, marking a historic milestone in decentralized artificial intelligence infrastructure, and adding a new revenue stream to its business.

The deployment comes as Telegram founder Pavel Durov announced the official launch of Cocoon (Confidential Compute Open Network) today, declaring: "Our decentralized confidential Cocoon computing network is operational. The first requests from users for artificial intelligence are now handled by Cocoon with 100% confidentiality.” GPU operators are already generating revenue from Cocoon.

Durov emphasized the transformative nature of the platform, stating: "Centralized compute providers such as Amazon and Microsoft act as expensive intermediaries that drive up prices and reduce privacy. Cocoon solves both the economic and confidentiality issues associated with legacy AI compute providers."

A Billion Users Ready for Native AI

With Telegram reaching 1 billion monthly active users as of 2025, the platform now commands a larger user base than OpenAI's ChatGPT, which currently serves 800 million weekly active users. This positions Telegram and its Cocoon network as the world's largest privacy-focused AI platform, and perhaps the largest AI platform at all, as CEO Pavel Durov has stated that Telegram is integrating native AI features directly into the messaging experience of over one billion users globally.“Telegram users can expect new AI-related features built on 100% confidentiality. Cocoon will bring control and privacy back where they belong - with users,” Durov confirmed.

The curtain is now rising on Telegram's ambitious vision to democratize AI access while preserving user privacy-a stark contrast to centralized alternatives. As AI capabilities become embedded directly within Telegram's ecosystem, users will experience seamless, privacy-protected AI assistance without sacrificing their data to Big Tech intermediaries.

Strategic Partnership Accelerates Infrastructure Buildout

AlphaTON's deployment was executed in partnership with Atlantian Cybernetic Development Cluster (ACDC), a strategic holding company focused on regenerative systems design, ethical AI, and civic infrastructure. ACDC secured the initial fleet of Nvidia B200 GPUs and has committed to an expanded range of Nvidia chips for AlphaTON's Q4 2025 infrastructure expansion plans.

"We believe technology should strengthen trust, uplift communities, and improve quality of life," said Matt McCarthy, co-founder of ACDC alongside Josh Hambrook. "Our mission is to build systems that connect people, data, and infrastructure, laying the groundwork for a more sustainable, human-centered future. Join us in shaping what's possible."

As a Cognitive Scientist, McCarthy brings unique expertise to the partnership, having previously collaborated with AlphaTON CEO Brittany Kaiser on the landmark McCarthy v. Equifax case at the Supreme Court of Minnesota. Their successful legal action against Equifax for property damage resulting from the company's massive data breach created precedent-setting case law establishing data as property. This principle resonates deeply with Cocoon's mission to give users true ownership and control over their digital information.

About Atlantian Cybernetic Development Cluster

ACDC is a strategic holding company based in Atlantic Canada that focuses on creating innovation ecosystems encompassing civic infrastructure, life sciences, ethical AI, and regenerative systems design. Through its portfolio companies, including Atlantic Artificial Intelligence, Virelia Biosystems, House of Manwë Civic Design Studio, EchoPlx Compute and Northern Signal Ops, ACDC architects technology solutions that serve sovereignty, trust, and life itself. For more information, visit .

About AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON)



AlphaTON Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ATON) is the world's leading technology public company scaling the Telegram super app, with an addressable market of 1 billion monthly active users while and managing a strategic reserve of digital assets. The Company implements a comprehensive M&A and treasury strategy that combines direct token acquisition, validator operations, and strategic ecosystem investments to generate sustainable returns for shareholders. Through its operations, AlphaTON Capital provides public market investors with institutional-grade exposure to the TON ecosystem and Telegram's billion-user platform while maintaining the governance standards and reporting transparency of a Nasdaq-listed company. Led by Chief Executive Officer Brittany Kaiser, Executive Chairman and Chief Investment Officer Enzo Villani, and Chief Business Development Officer Yury Mitin, the Company's activities span network validation and staking operations, development of Telegram-based applications, and strategic investments in TON-based decentralized finance protocols, gaming platforms, and business applications.

AlphaTON Capital Corp is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ATON". AlphaTON Capital, through its legacy business, is also advancing potentially first-in-class therapies that target known checkpoint resistance pathways to potentially achieve durable treatment responses and improve patients' quality of life. AlphaTON Capital actively engages in the drug development process and provides strategic counsel to guide development of novel immunotherapy assets and asset combinations. To learn more, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or AlphaTON's future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the development and adoption of AI technologies, cryptocurrency market volatility, regulatory developments, technical challenges in infrastructure deployment, and general economic conditions. AlphaTON undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

