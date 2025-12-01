Akhilesh Yadav Counters PM Modi's 'Drama' Jibe Ahead Of Winter Session

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said the opposition does not create drama but stops those who do, adding that the BJP should focus on fulfilling their promises to the people. Speaking to the reporters, Akhilesh Yadav said, "The manifestoes of political parties show a dream to the people, assuring what we are going to do in the coming times. BJP has given Rs 10,000 to Bihar. They still owe a lot to the people of Bihar. The Opposition does not create drama; they stop those who do so. Winning or losing is a part of elections. They (BJP) should fulfil their promises..."

PM Modi calls for 'delivery, not drama'

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation ahead of the winter session of Parliament, calling on Opposition parties to focus on delivering a productive session for the people. Taking a jibe at the Opposition, he said they appear "unsettled," due to the recent defeat in the Bihar elections. He called upon them to put aside differences and work to ensure that sound policies and laws are passed in parliament, so as not to repeat the washout of the monsoon session. "I would request that everyone think about the issues at hand. There is plenty of space for drama; whoever wants to do it can. Yaha drama nahi, delivery honi chahiye (There should be delivery here, no drama). Whoever wants to say slogans, the whole country is there; you have already said it during the defeat of the Bihar elections. But here the emphasis should be on policy, not slogans," PM Modi said ahead of the winter parliament session.

Winter Session Agenda

As per the schedule, the Winter session of Parliament will continue till December 19. While the previous monsoon session was considered a "washout" amid repeated sloganeering and protests by the Opposition parties regarding the ongoing SIR, the Opposition parties seek to raise the issue of the recent Delhi blast near the Red Fort, the air quality in the national capital, and foreign policy as well. (ANI)

