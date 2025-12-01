Ivisa Emerges As A Travel Tech Leader: Bootstrapped, Borderless, And Booming

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A conversation with iVisa co-founders David Perez and Sergio Merino on how they are changing how the world travels.

Miami, Florida, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the travel-tech space, growth is often noisy. But earning a spot on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 winning list at number 155, after already appearing on the Inc. 5000 list, it's more than just hype.

An achievement like this signals that something deeper is at work: a relentless focus on making travel simpler. That's precisely where iVisa's mission started, with a frustrating government website and a moment of clarity.

“Back in 2013, Argentina had just introduced an eVisa requirement for American travelers,” recalls Sergio Merino, COO.“The process was confusing, buggy, and impossible to navigate. That pain became our opportunity: to build a service that was faster, clearer, and more human.”



From one broken form to supporting more visas worldwide

And so, David and Sergio built iVisa, an American-based global travel document platform, to fix what government websites couldn't by offering the opposite of bureaucracy.

Twelve years later, they've done just that, at a staggering scale. With a 526% revenue jump from 2021 to 2024, the company now processes millions of applications annually for over 240 nationalities. It has expanded to more than 400 employees across 15 countries; all without raising a single dollar of outside investment.

Offering application assistance for over 140 document types in 14 languages, and processing tens of thousands of applications each week, that initial spark of frustration has built into an unstoppable machine.

And it works. In 2025, when filmmaker Michael Angelo Zervos set a Guinness World Record by visiting every country on Earth in just 499 days, he turned to iVisa because he knew securing the required documents would be an almost impossible task. iVisa successfully delivered 70+ visas and travel documents Michael needed to accomplish his mission.

“It was the most extreme test of our system so far,” says CEO, David.“And we passed. Governments set the rules; our job is to make them work for the traveler, because most people don't want to spend their Saturday decoding a government form. They just want to get where they're going.”

Two awards, one mission

That's why recognition from Deloitte and Inc. 50000 carries weight. These aren't just industry awards; they validate what iVisa has been building all along: a more innovative, reliable, and faster way to move around the world.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500

The Inc. 50000

“You don't grow like that unless you're solving real problems,” says Sergio.“For us, growth is just the side effect of getting it right for each traveler, and our 99% approval rate reflects that.”

Building the future of travel: A human-first approach to AI

A significant part of that success is iVisa's commitment to simplicity. Take Vee, their new intelligent travel assistant, who goes beyond support and actively completes the application with the traveler.

During the application process, Vee asks follow-up questions, catches missing details, flags common mistakes, and even tweaks uploaded photos on the spot. Travelers say it feels like talking to someone who knows the process inside out, because it does.

This AI-driven approach also allows iVisa to localize applications. Whether a traveler is applying from São Paulo, Nairobi, or Bangkok, their systems adapt instructions, document requirements, and communication style for each local context and in their language.

Vee's support might make the process faster and more simple, however, every application is still checked by a human before it is submitted.

“Vee is powered by AI, but all orders are always reviewed by our experts before submission,” says Sergio.“You get the best of both worlds: speed and accuracy.”

Simply put, iVisa rebuilt the travel document application process from the ground up. It digitizes the paperwork and removes friction before it starts, using:



AI validation: Checks passport photos and documents instantly, helping travelers avoid preventable rejections

Chatbot guidance: Guides users through applications in a clear, conversational format in any language the customer prefers.



Live monitoring: Notifies the customer of application status updates, tracks visa policy changes, and flags processing issues in real-time.

Smart queuing: Submits each application at the ideal time for faster approvals Human verification: Every AI-processed application is still checked by experts, blending automation with human review to ensure precision.

For example, when Patrick from Switzerland applied for his UK ETA ahead of his 62nd wedding anniversary trip, the passport photo he uploaded was flagged for lighting and size issues. The AI instantly suggested the necessary corrections, adjusted the image to the correct format, and helped him complete his submission successfully.

The next frontier: From reactive to predictive mobility

As the company looks ahead, its focus is shifting from reactive application processing to predictive mobility management, utilizing aggregated data and machine learning to anticipate regulatory changes, visa waiver trends, and shifts in travel patterns before they occur.

As governments launch new systems, such as ETIAS and digital authorizations, iVisa is often ready before the rollout begins. The company's platform adapts quickly, queues applications for early submission, and offers predictive alerts when things change.

They've also launched Ask iVisa, a free service where travelers can get answers to country-specific visa questions: no signup, no payment required. It's already helped over 5,000 people plan smarter trips.

And then there's iVisa+, the company's subscription product, which bundles unlimited applications, faster service, and zero processing fees for frequent travelers. It's a new model for a new era of mobility.

“We want applying for a visa to feel easier than booking a flight,” says David.“That's the bar.”

Crossing borders, not fingers

In a world where travel often feels uncertain, iVisa's approach is refreshingly clear: solve the hard stuff, show up for people, and never stop improving.

The Deloitte Fast 500 and Inc. awards matter because they not only prove that the model works, but they also recognize the people behind it. A global team, growing without external funding, building tech that makes life easier for millions of travelers around the world.

“We're not just changing how people get visas,” says Sergio.“We're changing how they experience travel. When people think of iVisa, we want them to think of peace of mind powered by technology.”

Because when the rules of travel keep shifting, the real power is in knowing someone has already figured it out for you.

Attachments



iVisa Founders Vee iVisa bot

CONTACT: Paula Voto Bernales iVisa...