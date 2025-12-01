403
Demeter's Pantry Brings Anti-Inflammatory Focus To Its High-Protein Meals
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As wellness trends evolve, more consumers are paying attention to how food supports long-term health. A study from The Ohio State University College of Public Health found that 57 percent of American diets contain inflammatory ingredients, which can increase the risk of diet-related health issues. At the same time, recent research from Mintel reports that anti-inflammatory diets are“growing in popularity with health-conscious consumers” who are seeking meals made from whole ingredients, lean proteins, and healthy fats.
For Demeter's Pantry this shift to anti-inflammatory diets aligns with the company mission. Its Mediterranean and Latin-inspired recipes naturally incorporate anti-inflammatory elements such as extra-virgin olive oil, vegetables, beans, and lean proteins. Each meal is made from scratch in-house, offering balanced nutrition and authentic flavor.
Here are some of the ready-to-eat meals that align with anti-inflammatory eating:
. Greek Chicken Bowl from The Greek Table line
. Chicken Enchiladas with yellow rice, green peas, and Salsa Verde
. Vegetable Enchiladas with brown rice, red beans, and Salsa Verde
Demeter's Pantry is a women-owned business in Maryland, founded almost two decades ago with a mission of bringing home recipes to market, creating prepared foods with Mediterranean and Latin flavors with a restaurant quality. Demeter's Pantry Latin cuisine includes handmade Enchiladas, Burritos and Quesadillas with in-house made sauces. Its Mediterranean entrees incorporate Greek and fusion flavors. Demeter's Pantry has served the deli, Grab&Go and hot bar departments of retailers and online retailers like Territory Foods.
For media or sales inquiries, contact Demeter's Pantry at... or call 301-587-0048.
For more information, visit or connect with Demeter's Pantry on LinkedIn and Facebook.
