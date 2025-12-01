'Veterans, Guns & Cigars' Returns To St. Louis To Bridge The Network Gap For Local Veterans

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- On December 7, 2025, a date etched in American memory as the anniversary of Pearl Harbor, the Meritorious Foundation will host its flagship event, Veterans, Guns & Cigars, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Asymmetric Solutions, 410 Thomas Rd, Farmington, MO 63640. The event unites veterans, executives, and investors to turn camaraderie into career mobility, matching those who served with those ready to hire, mentor, and fund.“This event isn't about collecting business cards, it's about creating advocates,” said Ryan Loya, Marine Corps Veteran and Co-Founder of the Meritorious Foundation.“Veterans leave with real allies who open doors to jobs, capital, and new missions after the uniform.”

A DIFFERENT KIND OF VETERAN EVENT BUILT FOR OUTCOMES

Veterans, Guns & Cigars delivers a networking experience unlike traditional meet ups or transition workshops. The day starts with high-trust interaction through friendly marksmanship competitions sponsored by Ruger, Smith & Wesson, and Asymmetric Solutions. Participants rotate in pre-assigned squads, forming authentic connections as they compete throughout the day. These small groups also enable direct access to employers, investors, and founders who understand their skills and can accelerate real opportunities. A BBQ lunch and a networking happy hour with awards round out the day.

Hosted nationwide with over 400 veterans sponsored to attend at no cost, this proven format has led to job offers, business partnerships, customer contracts, and investor introductions, all driven by its intimate setting and direct engagement with decision-makers. Thanks to the support of Veterans United Foundation, tickets are free for active duty service members, transitioning veterans, wounded warriors, and military spouses to attend the St. Louis event on December 7.

WHY IT MATTERS IN ST. LOUIS

Greater St. Louis is home to one of the strongest veteran populations in the Midwest, alongside a robust ecosystem of defense-adjacent employers and small-business owners. Yet, many transitioning service members still face a“network gap,” a lack of access to the civilian relationships that drive opportunity. Veterans, Guns & Cigars bridges that divide, pairing veterans, spouses, and caregivers with people who can hire, fund, or mentor them now.

“Opportunity moves at the speed of trust,” said Katherine Kostreva of Meritorious.“We design the day so trust forms fast through shared challenge, shared purpose, and shared wins. Then we stay with each veteran after the event to keep momentum going.”

MORE THAN A DAY, AN ON-RAMP TO WHAT'S NEXT

Veterans, Guns & Cigars is part of a broader Meritorious ecosystem that combines immersive outdoor experiences with targeted virtual events, helping veterans and military spouses turn service-forged strengths into lasting local impact as employees, founders, and community leaders.

With donor support, the Meritorious Foundation delivers measurable outcomes each year, all at no cost to participants. In the past year alone, the Foundation connected hundreds of veterans with mentors, employers, and investors through its events and virtual programs, while bringing more than 200 companies into its growing national hiring and mentorship network.

About Meritorious Foundation

The Meritorious Foundation powers a premier veteran network that blends immersive outdoor experiences with targeted, real-world career connections, helping veterans and military spouses lead, grow, and give back through meaningful employment, entrepreneurship, and mentorship.

