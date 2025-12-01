Victor + Valor® Donates $16 Million In World-Class Branding To Military-Connected Founders Under $1 Million

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Victor + Valor, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit creative agency supported entirely by private donors announced that in 2025 it donated more than 20,000 hours of senior-level branding, marketing, and media support to military-connected founders. Those hours represent approximately 16.4 million dollars in underwritten services and creative assets that veterans, active duty service members, military spouses, and military-connected young adults did not have to pay for out of pocket.

Victor + Valor® serves both nonprofit and for-profit ventures as long as the idea or organization grosses under one million dollars per year. In its first two full years, the agency has supported 158 new brands in 2025 while continuing services for 106 brands that began in 2024, for a total of 264 brands served and more than 300 founders reached through its online training community.

The portfolio spans consumer products, intellectual property, authors, speakers, community initiatives, and operating companies. One of those companies is Three ForksTM Wood Reclamation, founded by retired Navy SEAL Chris Kelley and retired Green Beret Christian Knutzen. Three Forks sources reclaimed timber from historic structures across Europe through on-site two-person procurement teams in France, Romania, Lithuania, and Estonia, then protects and prepares stateside inventory with partner Arotza Woodworks. Their work includes reclaiming material from historic properties near Utah Beach in Normandy, France, where paratroopers landed the night before D-Day, allowing designers and collectors to bring physically authenticated history into modern residential, hospitality, and one-of-a-kind architectural projects.

Through Victor + Valor®, Three Forks received donated brand strategy, messaging, and premium-level visual and digital assets that position the company as a trusted partner for architects, interior designers, collectors, and institutions seeking historically significant reclaimed timber. That same level of high-end creative and strategic support is donated to every eligible founder inside Victor + Valor's® portfolio. Many individual brands receive between 56,000 and 100,000 dollars in donated services over the course of a year, from full brand architectures and websites to launch campaigns and media positioning.

“The founders we serve are some of the most disciplined, driven, and creative people on the planet,” said Ali Craig, founder of Victor + Valor® and a 27-year neuroscience branding and luxury branding expert.“When a veteran, spouse, or military-connected young adult walks through our doors, they are not a charity case. They are high-value founders who have been chronically under-resourced. Donors are not funding 'a logo.' They are funding legacies, changing daily life for families, and helping the next generation of military kids see entrepreneurship as a real and reachable future.”

Demand for Victor + Valor's® services continues to grow through veteran networks and military spouse communities. Every contribution to Victor + Valor® directly underwrites strategic and creative hours on real projects for founders whose ventures gross under one million dollars per year – ensuring that military-connected entrepreneurs can compete with brands backed by far larger marketing budgets.

