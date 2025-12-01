403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Shooting at Birthday Party in California Leaves Four Dead
(MENAFN) A shooting rampage at a children's birthday celebration in Stockton, California, left four people dead—including three minors—and 11 others injured, with authorities hunting multiple suspects in what investigators believe was a targeted attack.
San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow confirmed the violence erupted shortly before 6 p.m. local time (0200GMT) at a banquet hall on Lucile Avenue, media reported.
Withrow told reporters that investigators believe "there may have been multiple shooters" and that the attack "appears to have started indoors and moved outside."
The deceased children were aged 8, 9, and 14, while a 21-year-old also perished in the assault, the sheriff's office disclosed according to media.
Among the 11 wounded was a 9-year-old child who was listed in fair condition Sunday afternoon at Dignity Health–St. Joseph Medical Center, a hospital spokesperson confirmed.
Sheriff Withrow noted that another victim remained in critical condition as of Sunday night.
Stockton Vice Mayor Jason Lee verified the shooting unfolded during a birthday celebration, while sheriff's office spokesperson Heather Brent described the attack as "unfathomable."
Two additional adults received treatment at St. Joseph's Medical Center—one sustaining minor injuries while another required surgical intervention, media reported.
Sutter Memorial Hospital in Modesto acknowledged treating victims but declined to release details on patient numbers or medical status.
Brent indicated preliminary evidence suggests the shooting was targeted, though no suspects have been apprehended.
"Our No. 1 priority right now is identifying the suspect in this incident," media quoted her as saying.
Mayor Christina Fugazi appealed for public assistance in the investigation.
"Families should be together instead of at the hospital praying that their loved one survives," she said. "Our city is better than this."
San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas condemned the killings as "unthinkable," pledging authorities were doing "everything possible to bring the individual responsible to justice."
The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have joined the investigation.
Stockton, home to approximately 320,000 residents in central California, sits roughly 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Sacramento.
California Governor Gavin Newsom's office confirmed he had been briefed on the "horrific shooting."
San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow confirmed the violence erupted shortly before 6 p.m. local time (0200GMT) at a banquet hall on Lucile Avenue, media reported.
Withrow told reporters that investigators believe "there may have been multiple shooters" and that the attack "appears to have started indoors and moved outside."
The deceased children were aged 8, 9, and 14, while a 21-year-old also perished in the assault, the sheriff's office disclosed according to media.
Among the 11 wounded was a 9-year-old child who was listed in fair condition Sunday afternoon at Dignity Health–St. Joseph Medical Center, a hospital spokesperson confirmed.
Sheriff Withrow noted that another victim remained in critical condition as of Sunday night.
Stockton Vice Mayor Jason Lee verified the shooting unfolded during a birthday celebration, while sheriff's office spokesperson Heather Brent described the attack as "unfathomable."
Two additional adults received treatment at St. Joseph's Medical Center—one sustaining minor injuries while another required surgical intervention, media reported.
Sutter Memorial Hospital in Modesto acknowledged treating victims but declined to release details on patient numbers or medical status.
Brent indicated preliminary evidence suggests the shooting was targeted, though no suspects have been apprehended.
"Our No. 1 priority right now is identifying the suspect in this incident," media quoted her as saying.
Mayor Christina Fugazi appealed for public assistance in the investigation.
"Families should be together instead of at the hospital praying that their loved one survives," she said. "Our city is better than this."
San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas condemned the killings as "unthinkable," pledging authorities were doing "everything possible to bring the individual responsible to justice."
The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have joined the investigation.
Stockton, home to approximately 320,000 residents in central California, sits roughly 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Sacramento.
California Governor Gavin Newsom's office confirmed he had been briefed on the "horrific shooting."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment