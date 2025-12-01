Missile Strike On Dnipro: Death Toll Rises To Four, 22 Injured
"There are already four dead in Dnipro. Twenty-two people were injured. Doctors are providing everyone with the necessary medical assistance,“ the message says.
Earlier, Hayvanenko reported 15 wounded.Read also: Enemy drone attacks minibus in Kherson
”15 people were injured in Dnipro. Three of them are receiving outpatient treatment, the rest are hospitalized. Six of the wounded are in serious condition," he wrote.
As reported by Ukrinform, as a result of a missile strike on Dnipro, which the enemy launched on Monday morning, three people were kille and others were wounded. A service station and a business were damaged.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment