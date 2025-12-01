Missile Strike On Dnipro: Death Toll Rises To Four, 22 Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Vladyslav Hayvanenko, acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

"There are already four dead in Dnipro. Twenty-two people were injured. Doctors are providing everyone with the necessary medical assistance,“ the message says.

Earlier, Hayvanenko reported 15 wounded.

Enemy drone attacks minibus in

”15 people were injured in Dnipro. Three of them are receiving outpatient treatment, the rest are hospitalized. Six of the wounded are in serious condition," he wrote.

As reported by Ukrinform, as a result of a missile strike on Dnipro, which the enemy launched on Monday morning, three people were kille and others were wounded. A service station and a business were damaged.

Illustrative photo