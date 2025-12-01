403
Hindustan Zinc's ICMM Partnership To Accelerate India's Entry Into A Defining Decade For Critical Minerals
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 1st December '25, Udaipur: Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL), India's only and the world's largest integrated zinc producer, today reaffirmed the strategic significance of its recent membership in the International Council on Mining & Metals (ICMM). As the only Indian company among ICMM's select group of 26 global mining and metals leaders, Hindustan Zinc brings India directly into the highest level of international dialogue on responsible mineral development.
The development comes at a pivotal moment as global demand for critical minerals such as zinc and silver accelerates, driven by the expansion of renewable energy systems, green infrastructure, electric mobility and advanced digital technologies.
Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Limited, said: "Hindustan Zinc's induction into the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) marks a proud milestone - not just for our company, but for India. HZL is the first company from India to join this council. It reaffirms our commitment to sustainability, innovation, and responsible resource development, while creating new opportunities to collaborate with some of the world's most respected leaders in mining. This is our moment to lead from the front, power the global energy transition and set new benchmarks for the industry."
Hindustan Zinc's membership signifies far more than compliance with global requirements. It represents India's growing influence in shaping how the world sources, processes and governs critical minerals that are foundational to clean-energy and future-ready industries. The company's longstanding focus on decarbonisation, renewable energy integration, circularity-driven operations and community development has been central to earning this global recognition. The company actively supports EITI and remains committed to ethical practices and transparent public disclosures. Hindustan Zinc has also initiated steps to align with the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights (VPSHR).
By aligning with ICMM's Mining Principles and its rigorous sustainability expectations, Hindustan Zinc strengthens its vision of building a resilient and globally competitive mining ecosystem that advances India's economic ambitions while protecting natural and social capital. As industries worldwide seek responsible and transparent supply chains for essential minerals, the company's membership aims to further consolidate India's leadership role in the global critical-minerals landscape.
About Hindustan Zinc
Hindustan Zinc Limited (BSE: 500188 and NSE: HINDZINC), a Vedanta Group company, is the world's largest integrated zinc producer and is amongst the top 5 silver producers globally. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 77% of the primary zinc market in India. Hindustan Zinc has been recognized as the world's most sustainable company in the metals and mining category for the third consecutive year by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2025, reflecting its operational excellence, innovation, and leading ESG practices. The company also became the first Indian company to join the prestigious International Council on Mining & Metals (ICMM) in 2025. The company also launched EcoZen, Asia's first low carbon 'green' zinc brand. Produced using renewable energy, EcoZen has a carbon footprint of less than 1 tonne of carbon equivalent per tonne of zinc produced, about 75% lower than the global average. Hindustan Zinc is also a certified 3.32 times Water-Positive company and is committed to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050 or sooner. Transforming the lives of 2.3 million people through its focused social welfare initiatives, Hindustan Zinc is among the Top 10 CSR companies in India. As an energy transition metals company, Hindustan Zinc is pivotal in providing critical metals essential for a sustainable future.
