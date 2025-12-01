403
ESG Summit Kicks Off In Kuwait, With Focus On Clean-Energy Solutions
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Summit kicked off on Monday under the patronage of Oil Minister Tareq Al-Roumi, bringing together government bodies, leaders, academic institutions, and civil society to accelerate the Gulf region's transition to clean and sustainable energy.
Speaking on the behalf of the minister, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Deputy Managing Director for Sustainability Abdullah Al-Ayyar said that through this summit decision-makers are ready to take steps toward a future that balances energy security with environmental responsibility.
He reaffirmed that ESG principles are aligned in KPC's strategy and operations in line with Kuwait Vision 2035.
He added that KPC is expanding its emissions-reduction efforts by improving energy efficiency, reducing gas flaring, accelerating digital transformation to enhance operational efficiency across the value chain, and integrating renewable energy and low-carbon technologies.
For his part, Arab Energy Organization (AEO) Secretary-General Jamal Al-Loughani said oil and gas will remain the most reliable and used energy sources for the upcoming decades, stressing that the global energy transition must be fair, gradual and smooth.
Al-Loughani stated that clean fossil fuels will continue to be an important factor in climate change, highlighting that GCC states which have committed to carbon neutrality by 2025, are demonstrating that environmental protection can be achieved.
Kuwait ESG Organizing Committee Chair Yousef Shamouh said the event aligns with Kuwait's commitment to sustainable development and its efforts to confront climate challenges and move toward a green economy.
The two-day summit, themed "Advancing Clean Energy Solutions for a Sustainable Gulf Region" offers a unique opportunity for leaders from public and private sectors to explore practical solutions to environmental and climate challenges and to enhance regional and international cooperation toward a greener, more sustainable future for the Gulf region. (end)
