Mcfarlane Initiates Environmental Baseline Study Work For Juby

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McFarlane Lake Mining Limited (“ McFarlane” or the“ Company”) (CSE: MLM, OTC: MLMLF) a leading Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing its flagship Juby Gold Project, located approximately 15 kilometers west from Gowganda, Ontario and approximately 90 kilometers west from Temiskaming Shores, Ontario is pleased to announce it has engaged Pinchin Ltd. (“Pinchin”), a leading environmental consulting firm, to complete a comprehensive suite of baseline environmental studies at the Juby Gold Project.

Mark Trevisiol, Chief Executive Officer and President of McFarlane, commented,“Launching these vital environmental studies is an important step forward for the Juby Gold Project. Pinchin's work will give us a detailed understanding of current site conditions and provide the data we need to advance engineering, permitting for ore extraction, and long-term development planning. Establishing a strong environmental baseline now helps ensure we move the project forward responsibly while continuing to demonstrate the quality and potential scale of this asset. We will work transparently with First Nations and all community members to achieve this.”

Pinchin's engagement will cover crucial baseline environmental studies designed to support future permitting and development planning for the Juby Gold Project. Field programs will document existing vegetation communities, wetlands, aquatic habitats, hydrogeology and hydrology, and wildlife use across the project area. This information will help McFarlane Lake identify potential environmental impacts early, design responsibly, and ensure the project advances in alignment with regulatory expectations and best practices for modern mine development.

The scope of work includes a Hydrogeological and Hydrological Baseline Study to characterize groundwater flow systems, aquifer conditions, and surface water–groundwater interactions as required under the Mine Rehabilitation Code of Ontario. Pinchin will also complete geochemical testing to evaluate the potential for acid rock drainage and metal leaching from mine rock, tailings, and overburden materials. In addition, a Terrestrial Baseline Program will assess vegetation communities, wildlife habitat, and potential species-at-risk occurrences, while an Aquatic Baseline Program will document surface water, wetland, and riparian conditions within and downstream of the project footprint. Together, these studies will form the essential environmental foundation required for responsible advancement of the Juby Project.

About McFarlane Lake Mining Limited

McFarlane Lake Mining Limited is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing its flagship Juby Gold Project, located near Gowganda, Ontario, within the established Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Juby Project hosts a current (effective September 29, 2025) NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (“ MRE”) of 1.01 million ounces of gold in the Indicated category at an average grade of 0.98 g/t gold (31.74 million tonnes) and an additional 3.17 million ounces of gold in the Inferred category at an average grade of 0.89 g/t gold (109.48 million tonnes). The estimate was calculated using a long-term gold price of US$2,500 per ounce, applying cut-off grades of 0.25 g/t gold for open pit and 1.85 g/t gold for underground resources.

A sensitivity analysis completed at a higher gold price of US$3,750 per ounce resulted in an Indicated Mineral Resource of 1.20 million ounces grading 0.94 g/t gold (39.51 million tonnes) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 4.23 million ounces grading 0.85 g/t gold (154.50 million tonnes) applying cut-off grades of 0.25 g/t gold for open pit and 1.15 g/t gold for underground resources.

The independent MRE was prepared by BBA E&C Inc. in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The full technical report supporting the resource estimate was filed on SEDAR+ ( ) on November 21, 2025, and is available on the Company's website using

McFarlane is actively planning an exploration drilling program and additional technical studies at the Juby Gold Project to further evaluate and advance this large-scale gold system.

In addition to the Juby Gold Project, McFarlane holds a portfolio of 100%-owned gold assets in Ontario, including the past-producing McMillan Gold Mine and Mongowin properties located approximately 70 km west of Sudbury and the Michaud/Munro properties located 115 km east of Timmins. McFarlane is a reporting issuer in Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta.

Readers are cautioned to refer to the“Cautionary Statement on Mineral Resources” and all other disclaimers included in this news release for important information regarding the limitations and verification status of the data presented above and elsewhere herein.

To learn more, visit: .

Additional information on McFarlane can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at .

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mark Trevisiol, P.Eng., an officer of McFarlane and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

Advisors

Wildeboer Dellelce LLP is acting as legal counsel for McFarlane.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains“forward-looking information” or“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements in this release may include statements regarding the Company's objectives and management's future plans or expectations. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of McFarlane to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Information Form dated as of November 27, 2024, which is available for view on SEDAR+ at . Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release, and McFarlane disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cautionary Statement on Mineral Resources

This news release uses the terms indicated and inferred mineral resources as a relative measure of the level of confidence in the resource estimate. Readers are cautioned that mineral resources are not mineral reserves and that the economic viability of resources that are not mineral reserves has not been demonstrated. The mineral resource estimates disclosed in this news release may be materially affected by geology, environmental, permitting, legal, title, socio-political, marketing or other relevant issues. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to an indicated or measured mineral resource category; however, it is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. The mineral resource estimate is classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum's“CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves” incorporated by reference into NI 43-101. Under NI 43-101, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies or economic studies except for preliminary economic assessments. Readers are cautioned not to assume that further work on the stated resources will lead to mineral reserves that can be mined economically.

Further Information

For further information regarding McFarlane, please contact:

Mark Trevisiol,

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

McFarlane Lake Mining Limited

(705) 665-5087

...

Kaitlin Taylor,

Investor Relations

McFarlane Lake Mining Limited

(778) 887-6861

...