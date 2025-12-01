Bitget Wallet Launches Crypto Card With LINE NEXT, Engaging 130M Mini Dapp Users In Stablecoin Payments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With 130 million registered Mini Dapp users, LINE NEXT represents one of the largest Web3 ecosystems beginning to integrate crypto-linked payment experiences, highlighting rising interest in stablecoin-based financial services.







SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, the everyday finance app, has launched a global co-branded crypto card program, introducing a new partnership with LINE NEXT Inc., LINE's venture dedicated to developing and expanding the Web3 ecosystem. The collaboration introduces the LINE NEXT × Bitget Wallet Card, which supports zero-fee USDT and USDC spending across Visa and Mastercard networks.

The initiative builds on Bitget Wallet's zero-fee crypto card already available in over 50 markets across Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. The card offsets FX markups, top-up charges and conversion spreads - fees that can reach up to 7% on traditional or crypto-linked cards - resulting in settlement rates that closely follow Google's real-time exchange data. Users can link the card to Google Pay, Apple Pay, LINE Pay, Alipay and WeChat Pay for virtual and in-store payments.

Through the co-brand model, partners can launch their own card faces and loyalty features, while users can personalize designs directly in the app. Earlier collaborations with Web3 communities such as Shiba Inu and Taiko indicate rising demand for branded financial tools that support everyday crypto spending.

LINE NEXT's collaboration on the co-branded card aligns with its broader push into digital asset and stablecoin initiatives, including plans reported earlier to bring stablecoins into its ecosystem for use across LINE NEXT's Mini Dapp. With nearly 130 million registered users for Mini Dapp, LINE NEXT becomes one of the largest Web3 user ecosystems to integrate a crypto-linked payment card - a category expanding quickly in Asia-Pacific, where mobile commerce and loyalty-driven products continue to grow.

"Co-branded cards allow communities and platforms to link digital ownership with real-world spending," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet. "Our goal is to pair a no-fee stablecoin payment experience with branded card designs and benefits that fit the culture of each audience."

The co-branded card forms part of the Bitget Wallet Pay suite, which spans crypto cards, QR-based payments, bank transfers and an in-app shop for online purchases. The multi-rail system is designed to make stablecoins usable for cross-border and everyday payments while preserving user custody. It continues Bitget Wallet's mission to expand fair and inclusive access to crypto, bringing simple and transparent financial tools to a wider global audience.

As part of the rollout, LINE NEXT's Mini Dapp users can access a limited-time campaign offering an exclusive LINE NEXT × Bitget Wallet Card design, free activation and USDC cashback on their first payment. The card will also be used in LINE NEXT's Mini Dapp ecosystem campaign, where users engaging with titles such as Dapp Portal, Fate War, TOFU Story, Cashpang and Puzzle & Guardians can unlock additional rewards, including entry into a limited-time lucky draw.

