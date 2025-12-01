403
Jordan – Ratings Affirmed with a Stable Outlook
(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) 28 November 2025
Rating Action
Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed Jordan’s Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and LT Local Currency Rating (LT LCR) at ‘BB-’. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed the sovereign’s Short-Term (ST) FCR and ST LCR at ‘B’. The Outlook on the ratings remains Stable.
Rating Drivers
The ratings reflect the sovereign’s capacity to withstand external shocks, as demonstrated by the resilience of the Jordanian economy and improving foreign reserve buffer, despite the challenging geopolitical landscape. The ratings continue to be supported by low-to-moderate external debt and a relatively sound banking sector. The ratings also take into consideration the availability of external financing in the form of bilateral and multilateral loans from the World Bank and the IMF, as well as donor support from the EU.
The ratings are constrained by high geopolitical risk factors, including the tension between Israel and Iran. The ratings are also constrained by a chronic current account deficit, very high general government debt burden, high central government interest expense, and significant socioeconomic challenges (including high unemployment).
International liquidity remains moderate – albeit improving – with the central bank’s stock of external reserves increasing to USD24.0bn in October 2025 (from USD21.0bn in 2024 and USD18.1bn in 2023). The improvement in external reserves is largely attributable to the increase in gold prices. Reserve adequacy has improved, with official reserves at end-2025 expected to cover 129.3% of short-term external debt on a remaining maturity basis, up from 113.5% in 2025. Non-resident deposits in the banking system still account for a large portion of short-term external debt. CI notes that these deposits have proven relatively stable over time and are mostly linked to Jordanian expatriates working abroad. Reserve coverage of short-term external debt rises to a more comfortable 3.7 times if these deposits are excluded. Moreover, CI views the upcoming external general government debt maturities of USD3.9bn (4.5% of GDP) in 2026 to be within the government’s repayment capacity.
The country’s chronic current account deficit continues to constrain the ratings, although it is expected to narrow slightly to 5.5% of GDP in 2025, from 6.4% in 2024, with the decline in the prices of energy imports expected to offset sluggish services receipts. Moving forward, CI expects the current account deficit to average 5.6% of GDP in 2026-27, reflecting ongoing external adversities, including US trade policy. We view the current and projected levels of external indebtedness as being low-to-moderate, with gross external debt projected to slightly increase to 140.5% of current account receipts in 2025, from 136.8% in 2024.
External risk factors remain very high, reflecting elevated regional uncertainty, including the tension between Israel and Iran, and the fragile ceasefire agreement in Gaza. The uncertainty surrounding the medium-term impact of a US trade tariff of 15% could limit future export growth. These external pressures are partially mitigated by the lifting of sanctions on Syria and our assumption that trade routes via Syria will resume in the short to medium term. Moreover, CI notes that the signed agreement between the EU and Jordan would assist in mitigating the risks stemming from frozen USAID projects. Notwithstanding these developments, Jordan has a record of weathering external shocks while maintaining economic and political stability.
Fiscal strength is moderately weak. The central government budget (including grants) is expected to post a deficit of 5.7% of GDP in 2025 (5.5% in 2024), reflecting slower-than-projected revenue growth. CI expects the central government budget deficit to post an average of 5.6% of GDP in 2026-27 given significant spending pressures.
The general government budget recorded a lower deficit of 2.8% of GDP in 2024 (1.9% in 2023) compared to the central government, thanks to the surplus generated by the Social Security Corporation (SSC). General government interest expense – net of interest paid to the Social Security Insurance Fund (SSIF), the investment arm of the SSC – increased to 13.1% of total general government revenues in 2024, from 10.6% in 2023.
General government debt (net of debt held by the SSIF, but including guaranteed debt) is expected to remain unchanged at 90.2% of GDP in 2025. Moving forward, general government debt is expected to decline to 85.4% of GDP in 2027, closer to the GDP target of 80% that was set by the IMF for 2028. This decline is expected to be supported by improving nominal GDP growth rates as well as increasing domestic debt holdings by the SSIF. CI notes that SSC holdings of government securities through the SSIF stood at around JOD11bn (27.5% of GDP) in August 2025, compared to JOD10bn (26.4% of GDP) in December 2024.
Economic strength remains moderate. Jordan’s economy is currently operating below its productive capacity, with key macroeconomic indicators pointing to continued underperformance. Real GDP growth is expected to grow by 2.7% in 2025 (2.5% in 2024), a rate broadly consistent with recent trends but insufficient to narrow the gap between actual and potential output. Labor market conditions remain challenging, with the unemployment rate persistently high at 21.3% in H1 25 and youth unemployment approaching 46.0% – levels that reflect significant underutilisation of human capital. Inflationary pressures remain contained, with CPI inflation increasing by 1.8% y-o-y in October 2025, indicative of subdued domestic demand. The recent increase in the minimum wage offers limited support to household consumption, while overall wage growth remains restrained.
Jordan’s ratings continue to be supported by the relative soundness of the banking sector, which benefits from effective regulation, good capital and liquidity buffers, adequate asset quality, and continued profitability. These positive factors help to offset underlying vulnerabilities, including significant funding and credit concentration risks, as well as high exposure to the sovereign.
Rating Outlook
The Stable Outlook indicates that the ratings are likely to remain unchanged in the next 12 months. The outlook balances the increase in the country’s reserve buffer and the availability of international support (especially from the EU and the IMF) against the moderately weak public finances and very high general government debt burden.
Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario
The Outlook could be revised to Negative or the ratings lowered in the next 12 months if regional or domestic instability risks increase markedly, policy discipline weakens, or the public and external finances deteriorate as a result of an unexpected external shock and/or significantly slower-than-expected economic growth.
Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario
The Outlook could be revised to Positive or the ratings upgraded in the event of a more pronounced and durable decline in the budget deficit and government debt than currently envisaged, supported by the implementation of significant fiscal consolidation measures that further improve the budget structure and reduce rigidities.
Contact
Primary Analyst: Dina Ennab, Sovereign Analyst, ...
Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst
About the Ratings
The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.
The ratings, rating outlook and accompanying analysis are based on public information. This may include information obtained from one or more of the following sources: national statistical agencies, central banks, government departments or agencies, government policy documents and statements, issuer bond documentation, supranational institutions, and international financial institutions.
CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings, but does not audit or independently verify information published by national authorities and other official sector institutions.
The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Sovereign Rating Methodology dated September 2018. For the methodology and our definition of default see Information on rating scales and definitions and the time horizon of rating outlooks can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at
This rating action follows a periodic (semi-annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in December 1996. The ratings were last updated in May 2025. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.
The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.
Unsolicited Credit Rating
With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation:No
With Access to Internal Documents: No
With Access to Management: No
Conditions of Use and General Limitations
The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.
Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.
Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor. Further information on the attributes and limitations of ratings can be found in the applicable methodology or else at
The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.
Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
