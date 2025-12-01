Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Dismisses Ramiz Mehdiyev's Son As Deputy Minister Of Emergency Situations


2025-12-01 07:06:32
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Ramiz Mehdiyev's son, Major General Teymur Mehdiyev, has been dismissed from his post as deputy minister of emergency situations, a source in the Ministry of Emergency Situations told Trend.

Will be updated

