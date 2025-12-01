403
Venezuela's Coffee Boom: Numbers, Narratives And What's Really Brewing
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) At a glossy coffee fair in Caracas, President Nicolás Maduro raised a cup and declared a miracle.
He claimed Venezuela harvested 4.7 million quintales of coffee in 2025 – more than 216 million kilograms – a 55 percent jump in a single year, involving 60,000 farming families and 250,000 hectares of plantations.
On stage, the story sounds irresistible. Officials talk of 438 coffee brands, exports up 500 percent, and beans heading to Russia, India, Turkey, Australia, Egypt, Cuba, the United States, Mexico, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, Belarus and Curaçao.
They promise 50 million new coffee plants and even a university dedicated to coffee. Step outside the conference hall and the picture looks more complicated.
International data series still place recent Venezuelan production closer to half a million to 1.8 million standard 60-kilogram bags, not the 3.6 million implied by the government's figures.
Independent statistics for 2025 are not yet available, and only state and allied media repeat the exact numbers with enthusiasm.
Farmers, meanwhile, talk about something less glamorous: low prices at the farm gate, high fertilizer costs, fuel shortages and broken roads that make moving beans to processing plants a daily battle.
Venezuela's coffee revival masks fragile reality
Many remember how years of tight controls, inflation and expropriations hollowed out agriculture long before any recovery could begin. For them, genuine progress will be measured in reliable payments and lower costs, not in speeches.
The way the announcements are framed also matters. Coffee is promoted as proof that Venezuela has overcome an“economic war” and stands firm against foreign pressure, often placed next to warnings about troops, warships and outside“harassment.”
On social media, government-aligned accounts repeat the same talking points, turning a complex sector into a simple success slogan.
Why should someone outside Venezuela care? Because this is a textbook example of how grand statistics and patriotic language can hide a fragile reality on the ground.
There is a real coffee revival under way, driven by producers who want normal, predictable rules. Whether that revival lasts will depend less on political shows and more on whether authorities finally give space to those who do the actual growing, trading and risk-taking.
