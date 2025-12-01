Society Of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Leaders To Deliver Keynotes At MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2025

Dr. Rose Ndong, Chair of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Dakar Section; and Dr. Riverson Oppong, SPE Africa Director, will participate as keynote speakers at the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 conference and exhibition. Both leaders will deliver keynote addresses during the official SPE Workshop, taking place on December 8 in Dakar as part of this year's program.

The SPE Dakar Section serves as a technical and professional hub for Senegal's emerging oil and gas industry. Under the leadership of Dr. Ndong, the section focuses on strengthening local expertise, advancing technical excellence and supporting the implementation of Senegal's 2021 Local Content Law. As Chair, Dr. Ndong oversees initiatives that promote workforce development, knowledge-sharing and the integration of national skills and services across the energy value chain.

Explore opportunities, foster partnerships and stay at the forefront of the MSGBC region's oil, gas and power sector.

Representing the wider continent, Dr. Oppong leads SPE Africa, a regional body connecting thousands of professionals to global technical resources, training, mentorship and professional development. Dr. Oppong is also CEO of the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies in Ghana, an industry association that advocates downstream petroleum policy, legislation and regulation.

SPE Africa plays a central role in driving capacity building, promoting sustainable technologies and supporting regional collaboration through major events and specialized technical workshops.

The SPE Workshop at MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 will convene operators, investors, policymakers and technical experts for a focused discussion on Senegal's expanding petroleum landscape. The session will examine three priority areas: local content opportunities in gas infrastructure, gas field management challenges and development strategies for production optimization. Topics include opportunities in gas-to-power, floating LNG support services, pipeline extension, logistics and supply chain management – key components aligned with national local content requirements.

The workshop will further address the technical and commercial complexities associated with deepwater development, infrastructure limitations, market volatility and the balance between LNG export revenue and domestic energy demand. SPE will be positioned to outline approaches to enhance production efficiency through digitalization, capacity building and transparent governance, while integrating environmental, social and governance considerations.

With Senegal accelerating production from the Sangomar oil project and advancing output from the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim development, the participation of Dr. Ndong and Dr. Oppong underscores SPE's commitment to supporting the country's evolving energy sector. Their keynote remarks will provide stakeholders with high-level insights into local capacity development and the technical pathways shaping sustainable industry growth.

“SPE's participation brings unparalleled technical depth and industry insight to this year's program, supporting stakeholders as Senegal scales up its oil and gas operations. Their leadership in capacity building and knowledge transfer is essential to strengthening local capability and ensuring long-term value creation across the MSGBC sector,” states Sandra Jeque, Events and Project Director, Energy Capital&Power.

MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 takes place in Dakar from December 8-10 under the theme Energy, Petroleum and Mining in Africa: Synergy for Inclusive Economic Development.

