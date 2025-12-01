Kintavar Updates On Roger's Drill Program Plan

Drilling set for early 2026; contractor selection underway.

Testing strong off-hole conductors identified in 9 holes in recent downhole EM surveys.

Conductive targets sit near the interpreted zone of a potential Cu-Zn-Au-Ag system, consistent with Auriginal's VMS model.

Data supports geological parallels between Roger and Agnico Eagle's LaRonde system.

4,500 m drill program targeting off-hole conductors across 1.5 km of strike of the Roger system.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - Kintavar Exploration Inc. (TSXV: KTR) (FSE: 58V) (" Kintavar " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on targeting for the upcoming drill program at its 100%-owned Roger VMS Project in Chibougamau, Quebec.

New Geological Interpretation Points to a Second System Beneath the Existing Gold Deposit

The Roger deposit has long been viewed as a porphyry-style Au-Cu system. Kintavar's recent reinterpretation, based on relogging, resampling, geochemistry, and age dating, now suggests that the historical gold-copper deposit may sit below a deeper gold-rich VMS system up stratigraphy.

A continuous, sulphide-bearing marker horizon has been traced for at least 1.5 km, hosted in altered felsic to intermediate volcanic rocks typical of VMS environments. Geochemical and geological signatures show strong similarities to Agnico Eagle's LaRonde 20N massive sulphide deposit 1, reinforcing the potential for a second, high-grade base-metal deposit at depth.

Electromagnetic Survey Defines High-Priority Targets Below the Known Deposit

Downhole EM surveys in nine historical holes have identified multiple strong off-hole conductors directly beneath and adjacent to the deepest drilling at Roger.

NE Target Area



Multiple moderate to strong conductors occur about 100 m below earlier drilling.

An especially strong 500-siemens plate lies 250-300 m NE of previous holes, aligned with historical Cu-Zn-Ag-Au intercepts. This forms the top-priority drill target for potential massive sulphides.

SW Target Area



Off-hole formational conductors strengthen southwestward, coincident with historical high-grade base-metal intervals. This trend suggests a second potential massive sulphide center.

Proven & Probable reserves of 19.9Mt grading 4.26 g/t Au (2,740 Koz), 10.7Mt grading 19.79 g/t Ag and 0.28% Cu, 0.98% Zn (6,830 Koz Ag and 30,033 tonnes Cu, 104,825 tonnes Zn, respectively). Indicated resources of 16.9Mt grading 2.79 g/t Au (1,522 Koz), 5.8Mt grading 15.28 g/t Ag, 0.14% Cu, 1.00% Zn (2,873 Koz Ag, 8,213 tonnes Cu, 58,633 tonnes Zn, respectively). Inferred resources of 8.8Mt grading 4.38 g/t Au (1,240 Koz), 1.6Mt grading 11.14 g/t Ag, 0.25% Cu, 0.34% Zn (580 Koz Ag, 4,101 tonnes Cu, 5,520 tonnes Zn, respectively). Source: Agnico Eagle year-end 2024 Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources Statement.

Drilling Starting Soon - Designed for Discovery

Auriginal will begin drilling shortly, targeting these newly defined conductor plates with the explicit objective of making a new VMS discovery below the existing gold system.

The 2026 program includes:



Minimum 4,500 m of diamond drilling.

Testing conductive plates at the 500 m vertical level across 1.5 km of strike. Downhole EM in every new hole to tighten vectoring toward the core of the VMS system.

This is the first focused drill campaign designed specifically to test this new VMS interpretation and the high-priority targets defined by borehole electromagnetic surveys (BHEM). Drilling will also test the deep continuation of the historical porphyry-style or intrusion-related Au-Cu deposit on the property, which is still open at depth.

Historical Au-Cu Porphyry Resource

The Project was the subject of a historical mineral resource estimate in a technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Evaluation Report on the Roger (1206) Property" dated October 9, 2018 and authored by Geologica Groupe-Conseil (the "Historic Report"), which was prepared for SOQUEM and Enforcer Gold Corp. The Historic Report disclosed an indicated resource of 10.9Mt at 0.85 g/t gold, 0.80 g/t silver and 0.06% copper (333 Koz AuEq), and an inferred resource of 6.569Mt at 0.75 g/t gold, 1.18 g/t silver and 0.11% copper (202 Koz AuEq) (together, the "Historical Estimate"). The Company is treating the Historical Estimate as a "historical mineral resource" under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the reader is cautioned not to treat it, or any part of it, as a current mineral resource. See "Disclosure Regarding Historical Resources" below for more information.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P. Geo (1202) and géo. (311), a Qualified ‎Person, as defined in NI 43-101.

Disclosure Regarding Historical Resources

The Historic Report has been replaced by a technical report dated July 24, 2025, entitled "43-101 Technical Report on the Roger Property" (the " Technical Report "), which does not contain a resource estimate. The Technical Report was prepared for Kintavar by Alain-Jean Beauregard, P. Geo, who is a qualified persons as defined in NI 43-101 and is independent of the Company applying the tests set out in NI 43-101. A copy of the Technical Report was filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at .

The Historic Report summarized above has been included simply to demonstrate the mineral potential of the Roger Project. The Company considers the Historical Estimate to be relevant to the further development of the Roger Project; however, it is not treating the Historical Estimate as a current mineral resource. The Historical Estimate was calculated in accordance with NI 43-101 and CIM Standards at the time of publication and predated the current CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves Best Practices Guidelines (November 2019).

The Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to upgrade the Resource as current. To upgrade or verify the Historical Resource as current, the Company will need to complete a thorough review, analysis and resampling of the historical information and drill data as discussed above, along with the incorporation of subsequent exploration work and results subsequent to the publication of the Historic Report, Additionally, a full review of the economic parameters utilized to determine Reasonable Prospects of Eventual Economic Extraction would be required in order to produce a current mineral resource for the Roger Project. Any future mineral resource will need to evaluate the open pit and/or underground potential taking into consideration the current cost and pricing conditions and constraints, along with continuity of resource blocks.