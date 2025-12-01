Missile Strike On Dnipro Leaves Three Dead And Eight Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Vladyslav Hayvanenko, acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

"This morning, the enemy launched a missile attack on Dnipro. Three people are known to have been killed. Preliminary reports indicate that eight people were injured,“ he said.

According to him, a rescue operation is currently underway. Preliminary reports indicate that a service station and businesses were damaged.

”The area is being surveyed, and the consequences are being clarified. All services are working on site. People are being provided with all necessary assistance," he said.

Earlier it was reported that an explosion occurred in Dnipro during an air raid alert.