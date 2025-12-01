Fmpro Migrator Site License Edition Ships With Fmpro Migrator 11.51 For Secure Automated Code Conversions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ --.com Solutions Inc. today announced the release of FmPro Migrator Site License Edition, a turnkey hardware/software solution engineered to accelerate legacy application migration while ensuring that all code and data remain securely inside the customer's data center. Optimized for high-security computing environments, the Site License Edition delivers automated, AI-driven code conversions at scale without relying on public cloud LLM services.

Secure, On-Premise AI-Based Code Conversions

As organizations increasingly seek secure, automated approaches to refactoring aging application code, the Site License Edition provides a fully local alternative to cloud-based AI models. The bundled server ships pre-configured with 512GB of unified memory and 80 GPU cores, enabling customers to run multiple Large Language Models (LLMs) concurrently for high-throughput conversion workloads. This infrastructure supports processing millions of tokens per day, keeping proprietary source code, intellectual property, and sensitive data fully on-premise. The hardware bundle is available for U.S. customers. Customer concerns around data privacy and AI usage are directly addressed by the ability to perform all code and data processing locally for maximum security.

Local Model Training for Higher Accuracy

The Code Conversion Workbench Training feature empowers development teams to tailor conversion workflows to their unique code bases. Developers can integrate custom functions into the automated conversion pipeline, ensuring consistent and repeatable transformations across the entire project. By training LLMs locally on real project code, teams benefit from higher accuracy and faster delivery - especially valuable when the original legacy developers are no longer available.

The platform delivers nearly 100% accurate automated conversions into over 50 programming languages and frameworks, replacing the need for lengthy manual rewrites.

Why Modernize Legacy Code?

Organizations modernize legacy systems to align application stacks with skills available in today's workforce, leverage cloud-native scalability, and reduce maintenance overhead. Containerized modern languages and frameworks provide flexible deployment options across public and private cloud environments, accelerating both innovation and operational efficiency. Some of the languages which have recently been tested include: COBOL, Visual FoxPro, FoxPro 2.6.

FmPro Migrator 11.51 Improvements

* FileMaker 2025 Support: Added support for FileMaker 2025 (marketing name) and

* Added PostgreSQL 17+ Support: The latest PostgreSQL connectivity has been tested with SupaBase IPv4 compatible connections.

* Updated AI Model Integration: Includes support for GPT-5 and updated local models such as gpt-oss, Gemma3, Qwen3-coder, and phi4-mini to improve code conversion quality.

* New Output Programming Languages: The software now supports conversion to VBA for Excel and VBA for Word.

* Enhanced Usability: The new File ->QuickStart Code Conversion Import menu item allows for the immediate import of scripts for any programming language for immediate conversion.

* License Key Window - Now the license key can be pasted anywhere in the window for easier entry.

Cost-Effective, Scalable Migration at a Fixed Price

The Site License Edition offers a fixed-price licensing model with unlimited developer seats, removing the traditional cost barriers associated with large-scale modernization projects. By replacing lengthy manual rewrites and costly six-figure consulting engagements, the bundle enables development teams to launch or complete migration initiatives more efficiently and with predictable budgeting. For organizations without high-end GPU infrastructure, the included server eliminates CAPEX hurdles and ensures an environment optimized for automated migration workloads. The bundled server can process millions of tokens daily, preventing the unexpected cloud billing surprises associated with using public LLMs.

Complete Turnkey Solution

The FmPro Migrator Site License Edition server is pre-configured with 512GB of unified memory, 80GPU cores, local LLMs, warranty and comprehensive QuickStart setup documentation. The system arrives ready to deploy in the customer's data center, with developers accessing the server remotely from their workstations using their local copies of FmPro Migrator.