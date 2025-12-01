Amazon, Google Launch Multi-Cloud Service To Speed Up Connectivity

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Washington, USA: Amazon and Google announced the launch of a multi-cloud networking service, jointly developed to meet the growing demand for reliable connectivity at a time when even short-term internet outages can cause significant disruptions.

The service allows customers to establish high-speed, private connections between the two companies' computing platforms in minutes instead of weeks.

The announcement of the new service comes after the Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage last October, which disrupted thousands of websites worldwide and caused some of the most popular online applications to go offline.