403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Faisaly Hold Firm At Summit Of Jordan FA Shield, Al-Salt Close Behind
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Dec. 1 (Petra) – Al-Faisaly extended their lead at the top of the 2025/2026 Jordan Football Association Shield following the sixth round of matches, which concluded on Sunday night at Prince Mohammed Stadium in Zarqa.
The league leaders overcame Al-Ahli 2-1, overturning a first-half deficit after Hamza Al-Na'eem's 44th-minute strike. Jimmy Siag's 62nd-minute goal and Harry Aron's 85th-minute winner secured all three points for Al-Faisaly, keeping them firmly at the summit with 15 points.
Elsewhere, Al-Baqa'a defeated Al-Sarhan 3-0, with Hamza Al-Saifi netting a brace in the 35th and 52nd minutes and Abdullah Al-Manasra adding a third on the stroke of halftime. Shabab Al-Ordon edged Al-Ramtha 1-0 through Anas Bani Odeh's 60th-minute strike, while Al-Salt beat Al-Hussein 1-0 courtesy of Sheikhna Simiga's early 18th-minute goal. Al-Jazeera rounded out the round with a 1-0 win over Al-Wehdat, thanks to Musa Twam's 57th-minute effort.
The results leave Al-Faisaly atop the table with 15 points, followed by Al-Salt on 14, Al-Wehdat and Al-Hussein with 11 each, Al-Baqa'a and Al-Ahli on 8, Shabab Al-Ordon 7, Al-Jazeera 5, Al-Sarhan 3, and Al-Ramtha last with 1 point.
The Shield is contested in a single-stage league format, with the title awarded to the team accumulating the highest points, earning the winner a spot in next season's Jordan Super Cup. Matches are scheduled during international breaks to give a wider pool of players competitive minutes and to scout emerging talent across age categories.
Amman, Dec. 1 (Petra) – Al-Faisaly extended their lead at the top of the 2025/2026 Jordan Football Association Shield following the sixth round of matches, which concluded on Sunday night at Prince Mohammed Stadium in Zarqa.
The league leaders overcame Al-Ahli 2-1, overturning a first-half deficit after Hamza Al-Na'eem's 44th-minute strike. Jimmy Siag's 62nd-minute goal and Harry Aron's 85th-minute winner secured all three points for Al-Faisaly, keeping them firmly at the summit with 15 points.
Elsewhere, Al-Baqa'a defeated Al-Sarhan 3-0, with Hamza Al-Saifi netting a brace in the 35th and 52nd minutes and Abdullah Al-Manasra adding a third on the stroke of halftime. Shabab Al-Ordon edged Al-Ramtha 1-0 through Anas Bani Odeh's 60th-minute strike, while Al-Salt beat Al-Hussein 1-0 courtesy of Sheikhna Simiga's early 18th-minute goal. Al-Jazeera rounded out the round with a 1-0 win over Al-Wehdat, thanks to Musa Twam's 57th-minute effort.
The results leave Al-Faisaly atop the table with 15 points, followed by Al-Salt on 14, Al-Wehdat and Al-Hussein with 11 each, Al-Baqa'a and Al-Ahli on 8, Shabab Al-Ordon 7, Al-Jazeera 5, Al-Sarhan 3, and Al-Ramtha last with 1 point.
The Shield is contested in a single-stage league format, with the title awarded to the team accumulating the highest points, earning the winner a spot in next season's Jordan Super Cup. Matches are scheduled during international breaks to give a wider pool of players competitive minutes and to scout emerging talent across age categories.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment