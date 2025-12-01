Faisaly Hold Firm At Summit Of Jordan FA Shield, Al-Salt Close Behind

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 1 (Petra) – Al-Faisaly extended their lead at the top of the 2025/2026 Jordan Football Association Shield following the sixth round of matches, which concluded on Sunday night at Prince Mohammed Stadium in Zarqa.The league leaders overcame Al-Ahli 2-1, overturning a first-half deficit after Hamza Al-Na'eem's 44th-minute strike. Jimmy Siag's 62nd-minute goal and Harry Aron's 85th-minute winner secured all three points for Al-Faisaly, keeping them firmly at the summit with 15 points.Elsewhere, Al-Baqa'a defeated Al-Sarhan 3-0, with Hamza Al-Saifi netting a brace in the 35th and 52nd minutes and Abdullah Al-Manasra adding a third on the stroke of halftime. Shabab Al-Ordon edged Al-Ramtha 1-0 through Anas Bani Odeh's 60th-minute strike, while Al-Salt beat Al-Hussein 1-0 courtesy of Sheikhna Simiga's early 18th-minute goal. Al-Jazeera rounded out the round with a 1-0 win over Al-Wehdat, thanks to Musa Twam's 57th-minute effort.The results leave Al-Faisaly atop the table with 15 points, followed by Al-Salt on 14, Al-Wehdat and Al-Hussein with 11 each, Al-Baqa'a and Al-Ahli on 8, Shabab Al-Ordon 7, Al-Jazeera 5, Al-Sarhan 3, and Al-Ramtha last with 1 point.The Shield is contested in a single-stage league format, with the title awarded to the team accumulating the highest points, earning the winner a spot in next season's Jordan Super Cup. Matches are scheduled during international breaks to give a wider pool of players competitive minutes and to scout emerging talent across age categories.