OSCE Finalizes Closure Of Minsk Process


2025-12-01 05:07:26
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has officially closed its Minsk Process and its associated structures as of 23:59 on 30 November 2025, Trend reports via OSCE.

This move aligns with the decision adopted by the OSCE Ministerial Council (MC/1/25) on 1 September 2025, following a joint appeal from Armenia and Azerbaijan to the Finnish Chairpersonship of the OSCE.

The completion of all necessary administrative procedures marks the finalization of the closure process, which was part of the consensus reached by all 57 OSCE participating states.

As a reminder, on August 8, with the participation of US President Donald Trump, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, a seven-point Joint Declaration was signed in Washington. On the same day, the foreign ministers of both countries initialed an agreement on establishing peace and interstate relations.

