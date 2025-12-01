Attacks On Police Across KP Leave Two Officers Martyred, Intensify Security Concerns

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

A series of coordinated attacks targeting police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has left two officers martyred and several others injured, prompting security agencies to step up operations across the province amid a renewed surge in militant activity.

In Laki Marwat, a police mobile came under attack when an explosive device detonated near Kattu Khel Adda in the jurisdiction of Tajori Police Station. The blast killed one police officer and wounded two others. Additional security personnel rushed to the scene, and the injured were transported to a nearby hospital. Police have opened an investigation and launched a search operation in the surrounding area.

A separate attack in Bannu claimed the life of another police constable when unidentified gunmen opened fire on Sorangha Road in the Cantonment Police Station limits. The slain officer, Constable Muhammad Tariq, who was posted at the Regional Police Officer's office, was on his way to duty when he was ambushed. The incident triggered protests by local residents, who briefly blocked Main Meera Nishah Road before police reinforcements arrived and began a search operation to track the attackers.

The latest incidents follow an overnight assault on a police post in Parachinar's Chinarak area, where militants launched a gun attack that resulted in casualties on both sides. Police returned fire, killing four militants and injuring six, while two police personnel were martyred in the exchange.

The escalation in violence has deepened concerns about the deteriorating security environment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where police have increasingly come under attack in recent months. Authorities say operations have been intensified to disrupt militant networks believed to be behind the renewed wave of assaults.