Date World Exhibition...Journey Through High-Quality Dates, Traditional Meals
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Adel Al-Enezi
RIYADH, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- In a unique experience that combines high-quality dates and Saudi tradition, the Date World Exhibition in Riyadh takes visitors through a journey that covers the fine crops produced by innovative methods involving quality and displaying.
The event, which kicked off on November 25 and lasts until December 4, draws a large number of exhibitors from Saudi areas renowned for date production, allowing visitors to taste moreish Saudi date-made meals, including date with Arabian coffee and traditional sweet. (end)
