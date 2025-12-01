Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Vs South Africa Highlights: Kohli's 135, Kuldeep's Four-Fer Boost IND To Win By 17 Runs


2025-12-01 05:01:23
India eked out a thrilling 17-run win over South Africa in the first ODI at Ranchi. Virat Kohli smashed a classy 135, while Kuldeep Yadav picked up four wickets. A late fightback by South Africa fell just short in a pulsating finish.

