India Vs South Africa Highlights: Kohli's 135, Kuldeep's Four-Fer Boost IND To Win By 17 Runs

India eked out a thrilling 17-run win over South Africa in the first ODI at Ranchi. Virat Kohli smashed a classy 135, while Kuldeep Yadav picked up four wickets. A late fightback by South Africa fell just short in a pulsating finish.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.