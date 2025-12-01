(PHOTOS) Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares FIRST Pictures After Wedding With Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Married To Raj Nidimori: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and director Raj Nidimoru tied the knot in a private ceremony at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru got married on Monday morning at the Linga Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Foundation premises in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Earlier in the morning there were reports, but now the story has been confirmed by Samantha herself as she shared photos of her marriage on her Instagram. Samantha chose a classic red saree for her big day. One of the photos shows her lovingly gazing at Raj as they exchanged rings. Raj Nidimoru appeared visibly joyful in the pictures, smiling widely during the rituals and moments captured from the ceremony.

The Ceremony

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker-producer Raj Nidimoru were married on Monday morning in a Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony held at the Linga Bhairavi Devi shrine inside the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. The couple took part in the traditional rituals in the presence of a small gathering, marking the beginning of their new journey together. While sharing moments from the ceremony, they conveyed through their posts that the day was deeply meaningful and spiritually significant for them.

Their relationship had been a topic of speculation since 2024, especially after Samantha subtly introduced Raj on her Instagram feed. However, the pair never formally acknowledged that they were together. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru sealed their relationship in a private ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Temple inside Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

Samantha and Raj have worked closely on two major Prime Video projects – The Family Man season two and the upcoming Citadel: Honey Bunny – in which she acted and he directed. Their on-set rapport had earlier drawn attention from fans. The wedding was intentionally low-key, with around 30 close family members and friends present to witness the couple take their vows.

On Monday, the newlyweds released their wedding pictures. Samantha also posted the date“01.12.2025” as the caption, marking the special moment.

Speculation intensified when Samantha shared photos from the World Pickleball League, where she was seen seated with Raj, cheering for her team Chennai Super Champs. This prompted fans to assume the two were dating, although neither commented publicly.

Reports suggesting that the couple had been searching for a home together circulated online a few months ago, adding further fuel to the dating rumours.

This union marks a second marriage for each of them. Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021, while Raj Nidimoru was previously married to Shhyamali De between 2015 and 2022.