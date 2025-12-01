3 Big Lessons Arsenal Learned In Chaotic Chelsea Draw - Arteta's New Headache Revealed

Arsenal's latest clash with Chelsea ended in a draw that left fans and players with mixed emotions. On paper, a point against a strong rival might seem acceptable, but the circumstances of the match told a different story.

The immediate aftermath of the London derby was filled with disappointment for Arsenal supporters. Before kick-off, a draw could have been considered a decent outcome given the absence of both first-choice centre-backs, Gabriel and William Saliba.

Yet once Chelsea went down to ten men, the expectation shifted dramatically. Arsenal looked poised to take advantage, but despite Arteta's aggressive substitutions - bringing on Martin Odegaard, Noni Madueke, and Viktor Gyokeres - the team could not find the decisive breakthrough. All three players were understandably rusty after returning from injury, and their lack of sharpness showed. For Arteta, the frustration was clear: Chelsea were vulnerable, but Arsenal failed to deliver the killer blow, leaving the result feeling more like two points dropped than one gained.

The draw also underscored how injuries are shaping Arsenal's season. Saliba picked up a knock in training, joining Gabriel on the sidelines, which forced Arteta to field Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie in central defense. It was only the second time since the start of the 2022–23 campaign that Arsenal played a league game without one of their trusted pairing of Gabriel or Saliba.

The absence of a recognised striker from the starting lineup and captain Odegaard's limited role from the bench further weakened the side. As a result, Arsenal never truly found their rhythm, producing a disjointed performance that matched the final scoreline. While a point against Chelsea, who look like genuine title contenders, is not disastrous, the injuries clearly prevented Arsenal from capitalising on their numerical advantage.

Perhaps the most intriguing takeaway from the match was the continued rise of Merino as an emergency striker. Arsenal have spent the past month without a recognised No9, and Merino has stepped into the role impressively. Against Chelsea, he once again delivered, heading home Bukayo Saka's perfect cross to secure the equaliser. That goal marked his third during this stint leading the line, proving he is more than just a stopgap solution.

With Gabriel Jesus back on the bench for the first time in over 300 days, Gyokeres returning to action, and Kai Havertz close to fitness, Arteta suddenly has multiple striker options. Yet Merino's form presents a genuine dilemma: he is not only scoring but also making those around him play better. Arteta must now decide whether to stick with the Spaniard or revert to his established forwards once they are fully fit.